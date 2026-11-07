Cavaliers beat 76ers 119-95 as LeBron James is held to 8 points in return to Cleveland

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers held LeBron James to eight points in his return to Northeast Ohio and rolled to a 119-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA Cup group stage game

to eight points in his return to Northeast Ohio and rolled to a 119-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in an James — who elected to sign with Philadelphia in the offseason instead of returning for a third stint with Cleveland — was 3 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 4 on 3-pointers, in 31 minutes.

James received a smattering of boos from Cavaliers fans every time he touched the ball during the first half and left the game with 3:54 remaining. It was only the 10th time in his 24-year career that James has scored in single digits in the regular season.

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The Akron, Ohio, native's NBA-record run of 1,297 consecutive regular-season games with at least 10 points ended on Dec. 4 last season in theadded 22 points for the Cavaliers, who bounced back after two losses to Oklahoma City. Mitchell also had seven rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes. It was a rough night for the 76ers, who lost for only the second time in 10 games this season.

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They shot 36.5% from the field, including 10 of 40 on 3-pointers. The Cavaliers led most of the game and took a 46-30 advantage three minutes into the second quarter on an alley-oop dunk by Mobley. Their biggest lead was 25 points in the fourth quarter.2026 NBA MVP Odds: Wemby Favored; Dončić Surges Past SGAWill Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Bucs To Beat Falcons, Ravens To CoverFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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