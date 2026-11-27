Cautious consumers gear up for Black Friday as inflation woes bite
Consumer sentiment remains shaky. This month, voters punished President Donald Trump for an Iran War that’s pushed the cost of living higher, handing Democrats sweeping electoral victories.
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES — Neither high fuel prices nor stubborn inflation are expected to stop U.S. shoppers from spending robustly as their turkey hangovers wear off on Black Friday.
Holiday spending — which unofficially begins on Black Friday — is seen topping last year’s strong figures by 4%-6%, several economic forecasts show. But most of the gains will be attributable to inflation which, at 3.8%, is about a percentage point higher than in each of the last two years. The National Retail Federation sees November-December holiday retail sales rising 4.2% year-over-year, to just above $1 trillion.
The Mastercard Economics Institute and EY Parthenon each forecast sales to rise more than 5%. Eventual final results often beat pre-holiday estimates. Still, consumer sentiment remains shaky. This month, voters punished President Donald Trump for an Iran War that’s pushed the cost of living higher, handing Democrats sweeping electoral victories.
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