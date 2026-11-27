Consumer sentiment remains shaky. This month, voters punished President ​Donald Trump for an Iran War that’s pushed the cost of living higher, handing Democrats sweeping electoral victories.

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES — Neither high fuel prices nor stubborn inflation are expected to stop U.S. shoppers from spending robustly as ​their turkey hangovers wear off on Black Friday.

Holiday spending — which unofficially begins on ‌Black Friday — is seen topping last year’s strong figures by 4%-6%, several economic forecasts show. But most of the gains will be attributable to inflation which, at 3.8%, is about a percentage point higher than in each of the last two years. The National Retail Federation sees November-December holiday retail sales rising 4.2% year-over-year, to just above $1 trillion.

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The Mastercard Economics Institute and EY Parthenon ​each forecast sales to rise more than 5%. Eventual final results often beat pre-holiday estimates. Still, consumer sentiment remains shaky. This month, voters punished President ​Donald Trump for an Iran War that’s pushed the cost of living higher, handing Democrats sweeping electoral victories.