Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem fell to his death from the Goliath roller coaster at a Six Flags in Georgia on Oct. 12.

NEED TO KNOW Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, a 42-year-old educator, was ejected from a roller coaster and died at Six Flags in Austell, Ga. , on Oct. 12 The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died from blunt force injuries he sustained to numerous parts of his body after he was ejectedAuthorities have revealed the cause of death of the 42-year-old educator who fell and diedHassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, who was killed at Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, Ga.

, died from blunt force injuries, according to local outletKariem sustained blunt force injuries across his head, neck, torso, arms and legs. His death has been ruled an accident, according to the CCMEO’s report, per 11 Alive. A photo of Hassan Jihad Kariem.

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Credit: Hassan Jihad Kariem/Instagram On the afternoon of Oct. 12, Kariem “was ejected from the ride and struck other patrons before falling beneath the attraction,” a preliminary investigation determined, according to theWhen officers arrived, they found the 42-year-old man beneath the roller coaster. He was unresponsive and not breathing, officials said.by the incident, and that it was “providing support to the guests and team members affected.

”WXIAKariem, who hailed from Atlanta, was an IT manager at Wesley International Academy, a representative for Atlanta Public Schools confirmed to PEOPLE. According to his“Atlanta Public Schools extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Kariem,”“He was a cherished member of the Wesley International Academy and APS families whose presence and impact will be deeply missed by our students, staff, and all those whose lives he touched,” APS continued.

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“Our thoughts are with everyone mourning his loss during this difficult time. ”that Kariem’s niece was sitting next to him on the Goliath roller coaster when the incident occurred. The woman also claimed the victim’s wife and daughter were not on the ride “and had no idea” what had happened. The ‘Goliath’ roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Credit: Christopher Oquendo/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock, the hypercoaster reaches a height of 200 feet and speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.