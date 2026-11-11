Cause of death confirmed for actor Stacy Keach, 85

His wife said he died at home in Poland after a long battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure.

Actor Stacy Keach died Tuesday at age 85 after a “long and difficult” battle with a serious heart condition, his wife said. Keach, best known for playing private detective Mike Hammer in the eponymous television series, died at home in Magdalenka, Poland, according to a statement from his wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach.

“He fought for so long, with extraordinary courage, determination and strength. He was a true warrior, facing his illness with the same remarkable spirit and resilience that defined his life," she said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. His death followed years of health challenges. Keach suffered a heart attack onstage in Chicago in June 2017 while performing in a one-man show about legendary author Ernest Hemingway, prompting the production's cancellation.

Also read Stacy Keach Dead: 'Mike Hammer' Star, Film & Stage Actor Was 85

A celebrated stage actor, Keach was widely regarded as one of America's leading interpreters of Shakespeare. His career spanned television, film and theater, tackling roles from King Lear on Broadway to a recurring appearance as an archbishop on the CBS drama Blue Bloods. He also appeared in films including Fat City, The Ninth Configuration, American History X and Nebraska. More recently, he played George Clooney's father in the 2025 film Jay Kelly.

Keach's career faced a major setback in 1984 when he was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport for attempting to smuggle cocaine into Britain. He was sentenced to nine months in prison and served six months at Reading Prison. He was 44 at the time. In his 2013 memoir, All in All: An Actor's Life On and Off the Stage, Keach described the arrest and imprisonment as the “lowest moment” of his life.

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“As my sentence was read — nine months in prison — I felt like someone had kicked me in the groin with lead cleats,” he wrote. He called the experience “very lonely, very depressing, very sad. ” Following his release, he spoke publicly about his struggles with cocaine addiction, testified before Congress about substance dependence and visited college campuses and rehabilitation centers to share his experiences.

Keach was born in Savannah, Georgia, and studied at the University of California, Berkeley, before attending the Yale School of Drama and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art as a Fulbright scholar. He earned a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Buffalo Bill in the Broadway production of Indians and won a Golden Globe for playing Hemingway in a television miniseries. Keach is survived by his wife and his children, Shannon and Karolina.

Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Jennifer Radcliffe and Edward T. CumminsActor Stacy Keach died Tuesday at age 85 after a “long and difficult” battle with a serious heart condition, his wife said.

Keach, best known for playing private detective Mike Hammer in the eponymous television series, died at home in Magdalenka, Poland, according to a statement from his wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach.

“He fought for so long, with extraordinary courage, determination and strength. He was a true warrior, facing his illness with the same remarkable spirit and resilience that defined his life," she said in a statement toHis death followed years of health challenges. Keach suffered a heart attack onstage in Chicago in June 2017 while performing in a one-man show about legendary author Ernest Hemingway, prompting the production's cancellation.

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A celebrated stage actor, Keach was widely regarded as one of America's leading interpreters of Shakespeare. His career spanned television, film and theater, tackling roles from King Lear on Broadway to a recurring appearance as an archbishop on the CBS dramaKeach's career faced a major setback in 1984 when he was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport for attempting to smuggle cocaine into Britain. He was sentenced to nine months in prison and served six months at Reading Prison.

He was 44 at the time. , Keach described the arrest and imprisonment as the “lowest moment” of his life.

“As my sentence was read — nine months in prison — I felt like someone had kicked me in the groin with lead cleats,” he wrote. Following his release, he spoke publicly about his struggles with cocaine addiction, testified before Congress about substance dependence and visited college campuses and rehabilitation centers to share his experiences.

Keach was born in Savannah, Georgia, and studied at the University of California, Berkeley, before attending the Yale School of Drama and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art as a Fulbright scholar.