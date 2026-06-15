Cauley Wins RBC Canadian Open in First PGA Tour Victory

Chris Cauley won the RBC Canadian Open in his first PGA Tour victory, overcoming a challenging course and difficult weather conditions.

took the lead with a birdie chip on the par-4 12th and won the RBC Canadian Open in rain and wind Sunday for his firstThe 36-year-old Cauley won in his 239th tour start — just over two years after he finally returned to the PGA Tour following the accident.

“There were times when I was hurt that we really weren’t sure if I was going to be able to play again,” said Cauley, who was a passenger in a car when he sustained six broken ribs, a collapsed right lung and fractured left leg. On Sunday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Cauley closed with a 5-under 65 to get to 17-under 263. He began the round a stroke behind “So many events without getting a win,” Cauley said.

“But with everything that our family went through when I was out, and then to have my first win when everyone’s here, just it kind of seems like perfect timing. ” Cauley started his back-nine birdie run with a shot to 4 feet on the 206-yard 11th. He added the hole-out from 93 feet on 12, then made a 13 1/2-footer on 13 and a 15-footer on 15 — both par 4s.

After a bogey on the par-4 17th, he parred the par-5 18th.

“It was obviously playing difficult with the rain and the wind,” Cauley said. “The conditions were so much different today than they were the first three days. I feel like my game was in a pretty good spot, I was hitting some pretty good shots. ”FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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