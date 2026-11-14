Caught on camera: Used cooking oil stolen from Naples businesses

The Ontario County Sheriff's Office is investigating an unusual theft in Naples after someone stole used fryer oil from a local pizza shop — a commodity authorities warn has become valuable.

Surveillance video appears to show a suspect beside a U-Haul van during a theft of used cooking oil from Luigi's Diner in Naples early Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.

Naples, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office is investigating an unusual theft in Naples after someone stole used fryer oil from a local pizza shop — a commodity authorities warn has become valuable. Surveillance video appears to show two people stealing used fryer oil from Luigi's around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Owner John Meyer said he noticed something was wrong when he arrived at work hours later.

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"The tank was almost entirely full the night previous and when I came in and opened it up, it was maybe at about half," Meyer said. "Upon calling around, it was discovered that the Middletown Tavern had also been hit and their oil vat was entirely emptied out," Meyer said. "Also, down the street at Plenty the Bakery, their oil vat had been emptied out as well. "Meyer said the theft has shaken his sense of trust in the community.

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"Personally, it hurts to not have that level of trust," Meyer said. "Some folks, you know, they just see an opportunity and, good or bad, they take it. " Surveillance video appears to show two individuals taking fryer oil from Luigi's in Naples on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Meyer said neither he nor his family had experienced anything like this before.

"Occasionally you'll have kids come around, screw around with your potted plants or something like that," he said. "You know, maybe run off with a pumpkin come Halloween time but never anything wild like that. " The Ontario County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft at Luigi's. Anyone with information is asked to call 585-394-4560.