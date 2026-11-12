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‘Caught In The Act: Unfaithful’ Renewed For Season 5 At MTV

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‘Caught In The Act: Unfaithful’ Renewed For Season 5 At MTV
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This comes a week after the fourth season, which was split into two parts, ended earlier this month.

This comes a week after the fourth season, which was split into two parts, ended earlier this month. That season was its highest-rated in nearly three years among people ages 18-49.

As part of the move, previous seasons of the show, which started life on VH1 in 2022, will be made available on Paramount+ from December 9.star Roman, Coach Ken Canion and a team of investigators to uncover shocking truths that could end relationships or redefine them altogether.is produced by Antoinette Media. Exec producers include Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Alissa Horowitz, Daniel Wiener, Jamail Shelton, Rich Allen and Melissa Tallerine with Roman as a producer.

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‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 20 Reunion Cast Photos, Trailer & Episode Release Schedule Set At Bravo‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 20 Reunion Cast Photos, Trailer & Episode Release Schedule Set At Bravo‘The Circle’ Season 8 Cast Photos: ‘Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives’ Layla Taylor, ‘Bachelor’ Nation’s Hannah Brown & More

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Dustin Hoffman Was Once Held at Gunpoint After Being Caught in Bed With Married Woman

Dustin Hoffman detailed the time he was caught having an affair with a married woman, recalling the moment when her husband “walked in with a gun.”

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