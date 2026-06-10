Catwoman's Wildcat: The Ultimate Vehicle That Outshines Batman's Batmobile

In Absolute Catwoman #1, Selina Kyle unveils the Wildcat, a transforming motorcycle that rivals and surpasses the Batmobile in style and functionality.

In the Absolute Universe , where DC heroes are reimagined without their traditional advantages, Catwoman has just claimed the title of having the coolest ride in the entire DC multiverse.

In Absolute Catwoman #1, written by Scott Snyder and Che Grayson with art by Bengal, Selina Kyle unveils the Wildcat, a vehicle that not only rivals but surpasses Batman's iconic Batmobile in style, innovation, and sheer audacity. The issue opens on Selina's 25th birthday, the day she plans to retire from her life of crime and start fresh in Italy.

Before leaving, she visits her hidden headquarters, the Cat Cave, where she reflects on a covered machine she calls the Wildcat, lamenting that she never got to use it. Little does she know, circumstances will force her to bring it out of storage. The Wildcat initially appears as a sleek, high-tech motorcycle, but its true nature is revealed when Selina activates its Apex Mode.

In a breathtaking transformation sequence, the motorcycle morphs into a four-legged, panther-like machine that can traverse rough terrain with incredible speed and agility. This ability to seamlessly switch between a standard motorcycle and a beast-like form places the Wildcat in a league of its own, reminiscent of Transformers but uniquely tailored to Catwoman's feline aesthetic. The vehicle is not just a means of transportation; it is a statement of independence and power, reflecting Selina's resourcefulness and style.

The Copycats, a gang of women wearing knockoff Catwoman costumes, kidnap Selina's childhood friend Holly Robinson, forcing Selina to use the Wildcat for the first time in a high-speed chase through the streets of London. What makes the Wildcat stand out from Batman's extensive garage of Batmobiles is its combination of elegance, practicality, and transformative capability. While Batman's vehicles are often built for brute force and intimidation, the Wildcat is sleek, agile, and surprisingly stealthy when needed.

Its ability to morph into a panther-like form allows Selina to navigate alleyways, rooftops, and other obstacles that would trap a conventional car. This not only showcases the engineering genius within the Absolute Universe but also cements Catwoman as a hero who thinks outside the box. The Wildcat is a perfect extension of her character: graceful, unpredictable, and fierce.

In a universe where Batman lacks his billions and Superman his homeworld, Catwoman's Wildcat proves that true innovation can come from the most unexpected places, making it the undisputed coolest ride in DC history





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