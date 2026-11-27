Selina Kyle trades Gotham for a fantasy kingdom in Dark Knights of Steel II #5. Discover how Tom Taylor and Otto Schmidt redesigned the iconic burglar for November 2026.

Tom Taylor and Otto Schmidt reimagined Selina Kyle in the medieval fantasy setting of Dark Knights of Steel II #5. This issue, released on November 25, 2026, strips away the modern rooftop silhouette of Gotham City. Instead, the character appears as a masked burglar navigating guarded cells and royal funerals in a high-fantasy kingdom.

Medieval Fantasy Costume Design Details

Dark Knights of Steel II #5 presents Catwoman in a design that draws heavily from medieval fantasy aesthetics. The outfit features a dark cowl that frames Selina's face, paired with an angular mask that gives a feline outline without oversized ears. A high collar and broad shoulder mantle add dramatic volume to the silhouette. This structure ensures the character remains recognizable even before the purple elements come into view.

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The bodysuit utilizes a close-fitting purple torso and leggings with darker panels. Visible seam details suggest reinforced leather rather than full plate armor. A corset-like front, fitted sleeves, and gloves give the look a practical, handcrafted quality. The tall, dark footwear features angular knee accents that connect the lower half to the armored shoulders.

The gloves keep the hands ready for climbing and handling keys. This attention to functional detail makes the costume look cohesive from head to toe. The design preserves the recognizable attitude of the character while adapting her to a new genre. The color palette remains strictly purple and black, maintaining the classic association with Selina Kyle.

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Cosplay Construction and Practicality

This redesign offers significant opportunities for cosplayers and costume builders. The hood and shoulder piece are achievable using shaped foam, layered fabric, or lightweight thermoplastic. Makers can finish these components in charcoal and blue-black tones for a realistic effect. The mask serves as a separate focal point that can be adjusted for comfort and visibility.

Small accessories play a crucial role in the storytelling of the costume. In the issue, Selina carries a key, which is a simple tool for a thief working around a prison. She also holds a bag containing several weapon hilts, sheaths, and masks. These props suggest a character prepared for trouble and add a lived-in feel to the ensemble.

Convention attendees can tailor the build to their budgets and skills. A basic version might use lightweight foam or printed props for the blades. Faux leather straps and masks can be sourced from standard costume stores. More experienced creators can add weathering, wrapped handles, and layered scabbards.

The goal is to create the impression of equipment collected over time. This approach allows for greater depth in the final presentation. The costume balances aesthetic appeal with functional realism. It stands out as a strong example of why Elseworlds designs are ideal for cosplay.

Selina Kyle Professional Demeanor

Selina Kyle is introduced through her work rather than a grand entrance. She has been hired to open a cell, deliver a message, and steal objects from the El family's treasury. This theft occurs during a funeral, highlighting the dangerous nature of her jobs. When her contact asks about her identity, she dismisses the question as irrelevant.

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This exchange establishes her professional distance and self-possessed attitude. She is comfortable negotiating dangerous company, even when the job involves a prison break and a getaway ship. The medieval setting changes the tools around her, but the core traits remain the same. Her confidence, secrecy, and self-interest drive the scene.

The design proves that a familiar character can be reimagined through a different era. Selina does not need a modern catsuit or high-tech goggles to be recognizable. Her hood, mask, purple palette, and thief's gear do the work. This version retains the essence of the character created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane.

The character has appeared in various iterations throughout comic history. Early portrayals included Lee Meriwether, Halle Berry, and Eartha Kitt in film and television. Later adaptations featured Anne Hathaway and Zoë Kravey. Michelle Pfeiffer also delivered a memorable performance in the 1990s. This fantasy reimagining adds a new layer to the long legacy of Catwoman.

The release of Dark Knights of Steel II #5 showcases how fantasy settings can refresh established narratives. The combination of Tom Taylor's writing and Otto Schmidt's art creates a unique visual experience. Fans of the Batman family can expect new interpretations of familiar alliances. These include the Justice League, Gotham City Sirens, and Birds of Prey. The series continues to explore the boundaries of the DC Universe.