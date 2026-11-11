Cats Meow to Get Food, Study Finds

A University of São Paulo study shows cats use meowing as a social signal to obtain food, not simply an emotional expression.

A University of São Paulo research team has revealed that cats meow primarily to communicate with humans about their needs, particularly when food is involved. The study, published in the journal Animal Behaviour, shows cats produce more vocalisations in the presence of their owners during an unsolvable food task, suggesting a social function for meowing rather than a simple emotional response.

Design of the Audience Effect Study

The researchers recruited 38 domestic cats to test the "audience effect," which occurs when a signal changes because someone is watching. Each cat was presented with a box containing its favourite food that could not be accessed. The task lasted about one minute and was performed twice, once with the owner present and once without the owner. Observers recorded the number of meows, the cats' body posture and the direction of their gaze.

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During the owner-present condition, cats meowed significantly more often than in the owner-absent condition. Meows were also more frequent when the cats' heads were directed at the humans. When alone, many cats simply stared at the door, raising silent eyes but not vocalising.

Cat Meowing as a Communicative Signal

The team concluded that meowing during the presence of a human is a socially directed signal. "A signal is considered socially communicative rather than simply a reflection of a motivational or emotional state when it is influenced by other individuals," the authors explained. The increased vocalisation in the presence of humans supports the idea that cats use meowing to influence human behaviour, especially in obtaining food.

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"These findings suggest that cats may be using meowing to get what they want, rather than as a pure expression of emotion," said the researchers. The study adds to earlier work showing cats cannot distinguish human emotional tones in their voices, further indicating that their vocal communications serve a different purpose than more empathic cues seen in other pets.

Implications for Cat Owners Today

Owners should recognise that a meow is often a direct request rather than a sign of affection. The research indicates that cats are strategic about when they vocalise, increasing their meows when a human is available to respond. This behavioural pattern can help cat owners better understand and meet their pets' needs in a timely way.

Future studies may explore how cats use other signals-body posture, tail flicks, and facial expressions-to negotiate with humans. For now, the University of São Paulo team's work provides clear evidence that cats actively use vocal communication to shape their environment, especially when it comes to food.