CATL’s sodium-ion storage systems set for first customer deliveries

CATL says it will begin customer deliveries of its first sodium-ion energy storage systems in September.

China ’s CATL has outlined a concrete roadmap for the commercial rollout of sodium-ion battery technology, announcing that customer deliveries of its first sodium-ion energy storage systems will begin in September.

The company also expects sodium-ion battery shipments to reach the gigawatt-hour scale in 2026, marking a significant step toward wider adoption of the technology. The timeline was revealed by CATL’s energy storage solutions CTO, Lin Jiubiao, during a sodium-ion battery industry event in China.

The announcement builds on the company’s earlier statements that sodium-ion batteries are moving into large-scale production and deployment across a range of applications, including energyLong viewed as a promising alternative to lithium-based technologies, sodium-ion batteries are now approaching their first large-scale commercial deployments. While research into sodium-ion chemistry dates back to the 1970s – around the same time as lithium-ion batteries, the technology remained largely in the background for decades,cells struggled to match lithium batteries in key areas such as energy density, cycle life, and overall performance, slowing their path to market.

Recent advances in materials and manufacturing, however, have significantly improved their competitiveness, paving the way for broader adoption in energy storage and other applications.has steadily expanded its ambitions in the sodium-ion battery market, as the company first introduced its inaugural sodium-ion battery in 2021, marking its entry into the sector. Four years later, in April 2025, CATL unveiled its second-generation Naxtra sodium-ion battery and outlined plans to deploy the technology across a wide range of applications, including passenger and commercial vehicles, battery-swapping networks, and stationary energy storage systems.costs are helping pave the way for the wider commercial adoption of sodium-ion batteries.

As production scales and manufacturing processes mature, the economics of sodium-ion technology are becoming increasingly attractive, improving its competitiveness against established battery chemistries and supporting broader deployment across energy storage and mobility applications. Industry suppliers say sodium-ion battery materials are beginning to benefit from the same economies of scale that helped drive the success of As production capacity expands, manufacturing volumes are increasing and costs are steadily falling, improving the commercial outlook for the technology.

At the same time, hard-carbon anodes, one of the key components used in sodium-ion batteries, have moved into industrial-scale production, marking another important milestone in the development of a mature supply chain. One of the main advantages of sodium-ion technology is its use of widely available and inexpensive sodium resources, which reduces reliance on often constrained lithium supply chains.

The chemistry has therefore emerged as a promising option for large-scale energy storage, where cost, resource availability, and operational reliability are critical factors. Bojan Stojkovski is a freelance journalist based in Skopje, North Macedonia, covering foreign policy and technology for more than a decade. His work has appeared in Foreign Policy, ZDNet, and Nature.





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