CATL's 100 kWh 30# Chocolate Battery offers a claimed 435 miles CLTC range, 600 kW peak power, and a 99-second swap for EVs

The swappable battery can be replaced in 99 seconds and supports 600 kW peak discharge power. CATL operates over 2,500 battery-swapping stations in China and aims to expand its network to 30,000.

CATL has unveiled its new 30# Chocolate Battery, a 100 kWh swappable battery designed to extend the driving range of electric vehicles to around 700 km on China’s CLTC test cycle. The new battery expands the company’s standardized battery-swapping portfolio with a higher-capacity option for drivers who need longer range. The battery delivers a peak discharge power of 600 kW and can support vehicle acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in the three-second range.

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It can also be exchanged at a battery-swapping station in just 99 seconds, offering an alternative to conventional charging stops. According to CarNewsChina, the battery can add around 400 km of driving range in 10 minutes through fast charging. Its locking mechanism is designed to withstand daily battery swaps for a theoretical lifespan of 27 years. CATL also offers a lifetime warranty for batteries operating within its swapping network.