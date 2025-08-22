Cathy Dennis on the Struggle of Being a Songwriter in the Streaming Era

Renowned songwriter Cathy Dennis reflects on the challenges facing songwriters in the digital age, highlighting the decline in compensation and advocating for greater recognition and support for their contributions.

Australian songwriter and producer Cathy Dennis discusses the challenges facing songwriters in the streaming era. Dennis, who has penned hits for a diverse range of artists including Britney Spears, Korn, Enrique Iglesias, and Bebe Rexha, laments the decline in songwriter compensation due to streaming services. She emphasizes the importance of songwriting in the music industry, noting that it is the foundation upon which all other elements are built.

Dennis encourages aspiring songwriters to adapt to the current landscape by developing production skills and advocating for fair compensation. She also shares her own experiences with songwriting, highlighting the joy she finds in creating music and the satisfaction of seeing her songs being performed by others. Dennis's reflections shed light on the evolving realities of the music industry and the importance of supporting songwriters in a rapidly changing world.\Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dennis revealed the difficulties she encounters as a songwriter today, contrasting the lucrative environment of the 1990s and early 2000s with the current situation. She recalls a time when a comfortable living could be made solely from songwriting, even for album tracks, due to higher CD prices. However, with the rise of streaming, songwriters are now seen as less significant, she argues, and their contributions are often undervalued. The absence of a formal negotiating window further compounds the issue, leaving songwriters at a disadvantage.





