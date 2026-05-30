Catholic Priest Reveals Chilling Encounter with Demon

Father Carlos Martins, a Catholic priest famous for exorcising demons, has revealed a chilling encounter which he says was proof the devil is real and had targeted him as a young man. Martins said that even the most horrific physical phenomena were less frightening than the mind games the devil would play.

A Catholic priest famous for exorcising demons has revealed a chilling encounter which he says was proof the devil is real and had targeted him as a young man.

Father Carlos Martins, a Catholic priest born in Canada, has performed exorcisms around the world and now describes signs of the devil's work, including incidents of psychological manipulation more terrifying than physical proof of demons. On his podcast, The Exorcist Files, Martins said that even the most horrific physical phenomena were less frightening than the mind games the devil would play.

Martins recounted his own eerie experiences with demonic spirits, which he said began before he ever joined the priesthood, during a time in his life when he was an atheist. The exorcist did not say when or where he first encountered the demon, but claimed he was repeatedly harassed by it and that the entity called itself 'Confusion.

' Martins noted that this same demon continued to appear throughout his life, including while he watched his first exorcism as a seminarian. That was where Father Martins realized this demon was the same one which had been harassing him for years, noting that the chilling conversation with Confusion made it clear that the devil actively watches you your entire life, seeking out weaknesses to exploit.

Father Carlos Martins said that he was an atheist as a young man before converting to Christianity. He learned that demons commonly refer to past events because 'the devil has spent your whole life perceiving you, watching you, taking notes.

' Martins said that the devil watches people because he needs to know what makes them tick. 'It's so he knows how to present a really tantalizing temptation to you. So if it's redheads, you like, he's got the perfect redhead. If it's money, if it's power, if it's an opportunity, he will offer those.

' The priest said exorcisms have taught him that the devil and demonic spirits concoct a plan that maximizes the temptation for those they try to seduce. As Martins watched his first exorcism, the demon which had been following him returned and said: 'You were supposed to be one of us.

' The exorcist explained that this encounter with Confusion gave him an eerie sense that the demon somehow knew him. Martins added that there was 'a strange familiarity' surrounding their encounters and noted how demons often know specific details about people's lives that others would normally miss. Martins had been an atheist as a young man, but converted to Christianity in the mid 1990s and eventually heard the call to the priesthood years later.

He was ordained as a priest in 2009. After finding religion, the priest said it became clear to him that 'the truth of reality was contained within the Christian understanding of the cosmos.

' 'It just became obvious that the devil is real, and when I encountered the devil for the first time, none of that was a surprise. ' Martins said that in his earliest exorcisms, he would see chairs and even people levitating and believed it was another attempt by the devil to intimidate humanity and, in particular, young and inexperienced priests. 'Why would you see levitation earlier in your career as an exorcist than later?

Well, because the devil is doing that to try to intimidate you, to try to get you to walk away, and to think





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