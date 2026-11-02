Catholic Preschools Sue Colorado Over Universal Pre-K Exclusion

St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy challenges Colorado's nondiscrimination rules in the universal preschool program, arguing religious liberty violations.

The legal dispute known as St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy has intensified its focus on the intersection of religious liberty and state-funded education in Colorado. Catholic preschools and families are currently challenging the state's universal preschool program after being barred from participation. This exclusion stems from their refusal to enroll students from families that do not adhere to the church's teachings on marriage and sex. The case represents the latest clash over religious liberty and efforts to protect gay and transgender people from discrimination.

Legal Basis and Constitutional Claims

Lawyers for the Archdiocese and Catholic parishes argue that the exclusion violates the Constitution's Free Exercise Clause. They assert that their refusal to participate in the universal preschool program is a matter of religious obligation rather than secular preference. The plaintiffs cited a 2022 Supreme Court decision involving a tuition-assistance program in Maine to support their position. In that ruling, the high court determined that excluding religious schools from a state program violated the First Amendment. The Catholic providers maintain that this precedent supports their claim for equal treatment under the law.

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The Archdiocese contends that the state treats religious conduct differently compared to secular conduct. Colorado has granted exceptions for secular reasons, allowing preschool providers to prioritize enrollment for students from low-income families and children with disabilities. The plaintiffs argue that these exceptions conflict with the requirement that eligible children have equal access to preschool services regardless of income level or disability. They claim the state has allowed more than 1,000 other preschools to serve four-year-olds in specific communities by creating similar exceptions.

Program Details and State Requirements

Colorado launched its universal preschool initiative in 2020 to provide state funding for a new program intended to make preschool widely available for free. The state established a mixed-delivery system that allows public, private, faith-based, and secular preschools to participate. To join the program, providers must sign a contract and meet state quality standards. Families are reimbursed for the cost of fifteen hours of preschool per week, which amounts to more than six thousand dollars per year. The state estimates there are roughly forty thousand children eligible for universal preschool across nearly two thousand providers.

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The statute that created the universal preschool program also imposed a nondiscrimination rule. This rule requires participating preschools to provide eligible children with an equal opportunity to enroll. The requirement applies regardless of race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, income level, or disability. When the program was being implemented, the Archdiocese of Denver raised concerns about this nondiscrimination requirement. The Archdiocese oversees thirty-four Catholic preschools and questioned its ability to comply without compromising its religious beliefs. The state denied the request for a religious exemption at that time.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

Amanda Dixon, a lawyer with the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, represents the Catholic preschools and families in the case. She described the program as one that was sold to clients in Colorado as being universal, stating that every child in the state would benefit. Dixon noted that multiple children have gone through preschool without being able to benefit because their families feel religiously obligated to send them to Catholic schools. She emphasized that these families cannot get the same benefit that everyone in the state is getting.

The Catholic providers sought a religious exemption to the mandate because they only admit families that align with the Catholic Church's teachings. These teachings specifically address sexual identity, marriage, and family structures. The state told the Archdiocese that while it can give enrollment preference to its members, it cannot discriminate against children or families in violation of state statute. The preschool program's regulations no longer allow faith-based providers to limit enrollment to their congregants. As a result, none of the preschools that the Archdiocese oversees participate in the universal preschool program.

Impact on Families and Future Proceedings

The lawsuit was filed in August 2023 by the Archdiocese, two Catholic parishes with preschools, and parents of preschool-age children. A federal district court initially ruled in favor of the state, finding that the sexual orientation and gender identity provisions of the nondiscrimination rule are neutral. The court determined that these provisions apply generally to providers participating in the universal preschool program. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit subsequently upheld the lower court's decision. The legal battle now continues with arguments focused on whether states can promise a universal program and then leave religious folks out.

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Dixon stated that Catholic families do not want to be excluded from the ability to participate in this universal program just because they have chosen a Catholic program. The core of the argument rests on whether the state's nondiscrimination mandate constitutes a burden on religious exercise. The outcome of St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy could have significant implications for faith-based institutions seeking public funding. It also highlights the ongoing tension between anti-discrimination laws and religious freedoms in education. The case remains a pivotal moment in the broader debate over how states distribute public dollars to religious schools while maintaining civil rights protections.