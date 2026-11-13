Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Daughter Carys, 23, Wears Her 30-Year-Old Lace Gucci Top
Mother knows best.
, 82, attended the Gucci x Moda Operandi event in New York City on November 11. For the occasion, she wore a ‘90s-era long-sleeved black lace Gucci top designed by Tom Ford.
She paired the semi-sheer piece with a black lace miniskirt and a black Gucci purse. Carys Douglas at the Gucci x Moda Operandi event on November 11, 2026, in New York. Credit: Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images. There, she styled it with matching lace pants, open-toe black heels, a black tank top, a large black purse, and a cross necklace.last October.Also readCatherine Zeta-Jones’s Daughter Carys Raids Her Mom’s Closet for a Lacy ’90s Top
“I’m not really into fast fashion stuff, just for sustainability reasons, so I feel very lucky that I have a wonderful closet that I can pick from, but I should probably tell her more, because I snag a little too much. She’s like, ‘Is that my bag? ’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t think so.
’” Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 1996 Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Long Kiss Goodnight. ’Credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images She also opened up about her career aspirations.
“I grew up doing theater, and I didn’t study acting in school, but that’s why I’m happy to be in such an informative arts space, so hopefully more of that,” she said. In addition to Carys, Zeta-Jones and Douglas share a 26-year-old son, Dylan. Douglas also shares a 47-year-old son, Cameron, with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker, 70. The Welsh actress has gushed about her kids in interviews over the years. Last July, she toldRead the original article on
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