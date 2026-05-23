Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega Attend Event Promoting 'The Addams Family', Share Red-carpet Pose

Catherine Zeta-Jones joined her co-star Jenna Ortega at an event promoting their hit Netflix series 'The Addams Family'. The Welsh Oscar winner wore a figure-hugging red dress with ruched detailing and a floral corsage. Jenna flashed her toned abs in a fashion-forward gray suit. They shared a sweet hug on the red carpet and posed together.

Catherine Zeta-Jones attended an event promoting her hit Netflix series ' The Addams Family ' with co-star Jenna Ortega in Los Angeles , wearing a figure-hugging red dress with ruched detailing and a floral corsage at the neck.

Jenna, a member of the cast as Wednesday Addams, flashed her toned abs in a gray suit with a cropped blazer and tailored trousers. Catherine recently purchased a multi-million-pound penthouse apartment in Rome for her husband Michael Douglas. The couple owns properties in New York, Bermuda, Spain, and Canada.

'The Addams Family' has been renewed for a third season, featuring new cast members and returning stars. The glamorous duo first met at the Deauville Film Festival in France and married at New York's Plaza Hotel. They are parents to Dylan and Carys. The upcoming season will follow on from the last year's dramatic ending with Wednesday's best friend Enid missing.

The Addams family stars, including Jenna as Wednesday, Catherine as Morticia, and Luis Guzmán as Gomez, will also return





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Catherine Zeta-Jones Jenna Ortega The Addams Family Los Angeles Red-Carpet Pose Multimillion-Pound Penthouse Apartment Rome Michael Douglas Guys In Baseball Cap Black Blazer Pointed Heels Worshipped By Some Famous Actor Wedding Daughter Son Daughter-In-Law

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