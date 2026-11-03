Catherine's Originals Founder Fears Collapse After Trademark Lawsuit From Mondelez

Catherine Dodd faces legal battle with Mondelez International over O'bar trademarks. The vegan chocolate startup warns that high litigation costs could force the business to shut down permanently.

Catherine Dodd, the 24-year-old founder of Catherine's Originals, warns that a high-stakes legal battle against global snack giant Mondelez International could force her independent vegan chocolate company to collapse. The Sussex-based business, which produces plant-based and gluten-free sweets, is accused by the US multinational of trademark infringement and passing off its O'bar range as similar to the iconic Toblerone pyramids.

Lawsuit Details And Legal Allegations

Mondelez International, which is owned by Kraft, initiated the legal proceedings after stating it was unable to reach an agreement with the small entrepreneur regarding the use of pyramid-shaped confectionery branding. The multinational corporation asserts that it has a strict responsibility to protect its trademarks and intellectual property rights, claiming that the O'bar design infringes upon the protected Toblerone brand identity. Mondelez alleges that the visual similarity between the two products causes consumer confusion, constituting a clear case of passing off.

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Founder Rejection Of Bullying Claims

Catherine Dodd has firmly rejected these allegations, describing the lawsuit as frightening and an attempt by a massive corporation to bully a small business into submission. She told reporters that Kraft is aware that bringing legal action against a startup puts the entire financial viability of Catherine's Originals at risk. Dodd emphasizes that her company will not capitulate to what she perceives as corporate intimidation, citing a surge in customer support aimed at defending the O'bar brand against the legal threats.

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Business Growth And Operational History

The business began in 2021 when Dodd, who adopted a vegan lifestyle at age 12, launched the brand at the Brighton Christmas Market alongside her boyfriend and business partner Jamie Miller. Starting with handmade production in rented kitchens, the couple initially wrapped up to 3,000 chocolates daily before expanding operations. They invested their life savings and inheritance into the venture, eventually moving to a factory in West Sussex in 2023 to scale production to 15,000 bars per day with a team of ten employees.

Future Outlook And Market Positioning

Despite the current legal threats, Dodd outlines ambitious plans for an immersive, colorful chocolate shop that captures the whimsical magic of fictional confectionery stores. The company continues to position itself as the premier choice for dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free chocolate consumers worldwide. Dodd maintains that the O'bar design is a traditional rectangular bar with semi-oval segments, distinct from the triangular peaks of Toblerone, and intends to continue competing in the market regardless of the legal outcome.