Baker Catherine Perez offers three alternative Thanksgiving desserts including apple cake, pear tart, and pumpkin mousse to replace traditional pies.

Baker Catherine Perez, the founder of Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe, has shared three innovative alternatives to traditional pumpkin and apple pies for the Thanksgiving holiday menu. These recipes offer rich flavors and elegant presentations for guests who prefer desserts other than the classic fruit-filled pastry. The selections include a moist spiced apple cake with butterscotch sauce, a sophisticated pear frangipane tart with a shortbread crust, and a creamy pumpkin mousse topped with citrusy puff pastry leaves.

Moist Apple Spice Cake With Salted Butterscotch

Catherine Perez creates a uniquely moist apple spice cake that avoids the dryness often associated with holiday baking. The batter incorporates soft chunks of slightly overripe Honeycrisp apples, which provide natural sweetness and texture. She enhances the flavor profile with toasted chopped walnuts, though bakers can substitute additional apple chunks for those who dislike nuts. The spice blend features cinnamon, nutmeg, and a surprising element of curry powder that emphasizes the apple notes without tasting spicy.

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Perez recommends using vanilla bean paste instead of extract to achieve a stronger vanilla flavor and visible seed specks. The recipe involves mixing the batter and baking it in the pan without complex preparation. While the cake bakes, a salted butterscotch sauce is prepared by melting butter, adding dark brown sugar, and whisking in heavy cream until smooth. The sauce is boiled and then simmered to caramelize the sugar, creating a thick topping that can be poured over the cake or ice cream.

Pear Frangipane Tart With Shortbread Crust

The pear frangipane tart provides a pie-like experience without the difficulty of crafting a traditional pie crust. The foundation is a simple shortbread dough made in a stand mixer, which should be prepared a day in advance to allow the dough to chill in the refrigerator overnight. This resting period ensures the crust holds its shape and bakes evenly in the tart pan. The result is a crisp, buttery base that complements the delicate fruit topping.

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Slightly overripe pears are peeled, sliced, and marinated in a mixture of melted butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, sea salt, vanilla bean paste, and star anise. The frangipane filling is a sweet almond pastry cream made by toasting and grinding skinned almonds with sugar. This almond mixture is then combined with melted butter, flour, baking powder, egg, vanilla, rum, and sea salt to create a thick, creamy filling. The tart is assembled by spreading the frangipane in the baked crust, fanning the marinated pears over the top, and baking for approximately thirty minutes.

Creamy Pumpkin Mousse With Puff Pastry Leaves

Catherine Perez elevates classic pumpkin flavor with a decadent mousse that incorporates cream cheese for a thicker, richer texture. The mixture is flavored with pumpkin spice, brown sugar, and vanilla, creating a dense and silky dessert layer. Unlike lighter mousse variations, this version offers substantial body while maintaining a smooth mouthfeel that pairs well with crisp toppings. The pumpkin spices are carefully balanced to enhance the seasonal taste without overpowering the cream cheese base.

The standout feature of this dessert is the topping of puff pastry leaves brushed with orange syrup and baked until crisp. Perez advises waiting until serving time to place these shards on the mousse to preserve their crunch. The final presentation includes a sprinkle of powdered sugar over the creamy pumpkin layer and the golden pastry leaves. This combination of textures and flavors offers a modern twist on traditional autumn desserts that appeals to guests seeking something new for the holiday table.