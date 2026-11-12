Catherine Morrissey Assumes CEO Post at White & Warren

Catherine Morrissey steps into the CEO role at White & Warren, focusing on growth, category expansion, and strengthening DTC and wholesale channels.

Catherine Morrissey, daughter of cofounder Susan White Morrissey and president of the company for the past eight years, has been elevated to chief executive officer, succeeding her mother.

White Morrissey will continue to be the co-owner and an adviser but will no longer be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the business.brand for women. Warren exited the business in 2010 and Catherine Morrissey, who was working at Calvin Klein at the time, made the decision to join the family business shortly after. , executive vice president and general merchandise manager of menswear for Macy’s, died suddenly in 2010, her life and career path changed.

Also read Trump Still Yearns for Press Secretary Dana White

“It was not until that point that this had been a consideration for me at all,” she recalled. “But I saw that my mom needed me on some level in the business. ” Catherine Morrissey was convinced that White & Warren needed a merchant to help it grow and the person who had been in that role had recently left. So she told her mother: “I would consider doing it.

Let’s give this a shot. It feels like the right opportunity. ” Joining White & Warren had been something the Morrisseys had long talked about quietly as a family, she said, “but there was never any pressure for me to join. I would have stayed longer at Calvin because I enjoyed what I was learning and wanted to bring more to the business, but life happens, and the timing was right.

Advertisement

”Since joining the business, Morrissey has been integral to the brand’s success and expansion. She championed a growth strategy focused on the direct-to-consumer channel, updated its digital platform, rebranded from White + Warren to White & Warren, and expanded the categories offered.

“My mom recently found an email I sent her in 2016 when I was overseeing design, creative, development production and had taken on buying and planning,” she said. “It said that when she was ready, I wanted to take over the business. ” But in order to be ready, Morrissey knew she had to gain experience in all aspects of the brand. In 2018, she was elevated to president and her first move was to set her sights on e-commerce.

“I evolved the business from what was really a wholesale business into an omnichannel business,” she said. “We’ve grown e-commerce about two-and-a-half times since 2018 and, most importantly, we grew what was a more-seasonalis to continue to grow White & Warren into a leading luxury knitwear brand rooted in New York.

“Cashmere will always be central to who we are, but as we continue to grow and expand this business, our core customers who have been with us from the start and continuing to broaden our reach to attract more customers. ”Today, e-commerce accounts for around 55 percent of the business and wholesale the remainder, but that’s in sharp contrast to the 78-28 breakdown a decade ago.

“But both have to grow in tandem,” she said. Adding categories will also be key to future growth, she said.

Advertisement

“We’re expanding our categories in a way that feels right and relevant to her,” she said, adding that the company has seen “some encouraging momentum from recent launches. We expanded into knit outerwear last year and that is about 15 percent of our e-commerce business today. ”The launch of an athleisure capsule earlier this year has also been a success.

“We’re leaning into the mindset of where she’s going on her downtime,” she said. That has also quickly grown to account for 15 percent of theis also expected to eventually become a larger category as well.

“I’m not looking for quick wins with the men’s business,” she said. “That’s something that is going to grow over time. ” But one encouraging sign is that 20 percent of the sales so far have been to men. As White & Warren moves into its next chapter, Morrissey stressed that her mother will continue to be a presence.

“She’s happy to go onto the next chapter of her life, which is enjoying being 70 and traveling. But she’s not actually going anywhere. She’s going to be my mom forever and will be an adviser to me, and she will always be co-owner of this business, so that won’t change.

”Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers