Director Catherine Hardwicke shares her shock and insights into Robert Pattinson's potential James Bond role, revealing personal anecdotes and casting details.

Director Catherine Hardwicke recently expressed profound surprise upon learning that Robert Pattinson had been selected for the lead role in the upcoming James Bond franchise. Speaking on The Kyle Buchanan Show, the Twilight filmmaker admitted that the news was so unexpected it caused her to nearly fall out of her own bed. This physical reaction underscores the dramatic shift in Pattinson's career trajectory, moving from his iconic vampire role to one of cinema's most enduring spy legends.

The Bed Incident and Audition Story

Hardwicke revealed that the specific bed in her bedroom holds a unique historical significance related to Pattinson. She explained that this was the same bed where Pattinson and Kristen Stewart initially auditioned for their roles in the 2008 film Twilight. During that pivotal audition, Pattinson performed a kissing scene with Stewart and reportedly lost his balance, falling off the bed and landing on the floor.

Also read ‘Twilight’ Director ‘Almost Fell Out of Bed’ Over Robert Pattinson’s Bond Casting: ‘The Same Bed Where Rob and Kristen Stewart Auditioned Their Kiss’

Recalling the moment, Hardwicke described the incident as both bizarre and cool, noting that it has stayed with her ever since. Her immediate physical reaction to the Bond news mirrored that earlier moment of disorientation. She stated that hearing about the casting made her almost tumble out of the same bed where her former star first demonstrated his unexpected physicality and charm to the camera.

Casting Surprises and Character Traits

Hardwicke shared that she did not anticipate Pattinson would be chosen for the role, citing his massive global fame and his previous lead in The Batman. She noted that the James Bond production team typically prefers to cast unknown actors rather than established superstars. This preference for fresh faces contrasted sharply with Pattinson's status as a household name following his two-decade-long career since Twilight.

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Despite the surprise, the director praised Pattinson's unique qualities, describing him as intense, interesting, and fundamentally weird in a compelling way. She emphasized that he does not fit the conventional mold for a lead actor and is not afraid to say crazy things, traits that make him an original and fascinating presence. These characteristics, according to Hardwicke, are precisely what make him an unconventional yet highly attractive choice for such a prestigious role.

Foreshadowing and Future Implications

Fans recently rediscovered a scene from Twilight that appears to have inadvertently foreshadowed this casting news. In the film, the character Eric Yorkie, played by Justin Chon, hands out flyers for a Monte Carlo-themed prom. One of the flyer's bullet points humorously lists gambling, tuxedos, and the name Bond, James Bond. The camera then cuts directly to Pattinson's character, Edward Cullen, sitting silently.

Hardwicke confirmed the connection, recalling a specific moment during filming where she decided to put sunglasses on Pattinson. She observed that when he exited the car wearing them, he looked incredibly suave. This visual inspired the line about Bond, James Bond, as the production team felt he naturally embodied that charismatic spy archetype. The director now views this moment as a strange example of seeing the future unfold in real time.