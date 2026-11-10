Catherine Bach Returns to Red Carpet After Embolism Hospitalization

Catherine Bach, 72, returned to the red carpet at the Cure Addiction Now fundraiser in LA, saying she is doing good after an embolism hospitalization.

Dukes of Hazzard star Catherine Bach made a glamorous return to the red carpet in a recent appearance, roughly one year after her emergency hospitalization. The 72-year-old actress attended the Cure Addiction Now fundraiser in Los Angeles, where she posed alongside her daughter Laura Lopez, 28. Bach wore a chestnut satin blouse, matching high-waisted flared trousers and heels, and she publicly said she is doing good now.

Bach described her recovery with the words 'Everything's on the up and up' after what she called a 'very serious' health battle. Her daughter Laura, who cared for her during the illness, told People that her mother was 'back and better than ever.' The event placed the former Daisy Duke actress back in the public eye, with her family standing beside her.

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Catherine Bach Shares Her Health Recovery Update

Catherine Bach confirmed that her health has improved after a serious medical emergency that required hospital care. She said her recovery is going well and that her overall condition is on the up and up. Her youngest daughter, Laura Lopez, 28, was the family member she credited with caring for her during that difficult period.

Bach is also the mother of Sophia Lopez, 30, whom she had with her late husband Peter Lopez. Bach's family has therefore been central to her recovery, with Laura providing day-to-day care while Sophia remains part of the close family unit. Bach's public appearance with Laura marked a visible sign of her return to public life.

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Laura Lopez used her interview with People to affirm that her mother was back and better than ever. Her comments offered the most direct family account of Bach's condition following the hospitalization. The family's description of Bach's progress has framed the red carpet appearance as a personal milestone rather than a formal career announcement.

Co-Stars Responded to the October 2025 Hospitalization

Former Dukes of Hazzard co-star Ben Jones first revealed that Catherine Bach had been admitted to a Los Angeles hospital on an emergency basis in October 2025. Jones and his wife Alma wrote in a Facebook post, which appears to have since been deleted according to Parade, that Bach had an embolism that probably developed after a recent surgery. The couple said they would keep fans updated and that Bach would share her story once she recovered.

Jones also said Bach had to cancel her appearance at Cooter's, his Nashville business, that weekend. Bach's scheduled appearances at Cooter's Place were later rescheduled due to what was described as unforeseen circumstances. The post asked fans to keep Bach in their thoughts and prayers.

Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke on the series, shared a throwback image of himself with Bach and sent his thoughts and prayers. He wrote that he and the Wopat Webcrew were sending heartfelt thoughts to Catherine Bach, who was recently hospitalized. John Schneider, who played Bo Duke, gave a more optimistic update on October 30 after texting Bach, who responded right away. Schneider said she was in the hospital but assured him she would be fine, and that she was disappointed not to be traveling that weekend.

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The Cleveland Clinic describes an embolism as an obstruction or blockage in a blood vessel, most often starting as a blood clot from elsewhere that breaks off and travels through the bloodstream. That medical context helps explain the seriousness of Bach's condition, which her family and co-stars addressed publicly during her recovery.

Dukes of Hazzard Career and Daisy Duke Legacy

The Dukes of Hazzard aired on CBS from 1979 to 1985 and ran for 147 episodes. The family-friendly comedy was set in rural Georgia and followed cousins Luke and Bo Duke, played by Wopat and Schneider, who were on probation but kept finding trouble while foiling the corrupt schemes of county commissioner Jefferson Davis 'Boss' Hogg. Bach played their cousin Daisy, who became a sex symbol during the show's run.

Catherine Bach was born on March 1, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio. She landed her first acting role in the 1973 movie The Midnight Man. Reports say she impressed the show's directors so much during her audition that she was hired on the spot to play Daisy Duke. Daisy's ultra-short hot pants were soon named after the character and became a fashion staple.

The role brought Bach major stardom, and a poster of her posing as Daisy sold five million copies after its release. The image also caught the attention of First Lady Nancy Reagan. During her time on the series, Bach made headlines after it was revealed that she had insured her legs for $1 million.