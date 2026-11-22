Second-seeded Cathedral Catholic defended its Open Division championship with a 31-15 victory over top-seeded Carlsbad at Southwestern College. The game turned one-sided when Carlsbad quarterback Antonio D'Alesandro suffered a shoulder injury early in the contest, limiting the Lancers' offense as the Dons advanced to the Southern California Regionals.

Cathedral Catholic players celebrate after defeating Carlsbad during the CIF San Diego Section Open Division final at Southwestern College on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 in Chula Vista, California.

CHULA VISTA — Antonio D’ Allesandro, the quarterback who had taken nearly every snap for the Carlsbad High School football team, was hurt on the 10th play of the game. Sacked hard on a clean hit by Matjis Beals, D’Alesandro was helped off the field by the Lancers’ training staff.

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When he went out with what appeared to be an injury to his left shoulder, what was supposed to be a tight Open Division championship game turned one-sided as Cathedral Catholic keyed on Carlsbad running back Darian Webb and the Lancers’ defense had no defense for the Dons, who clawed to the title 31-15 Saturday before a near full house at Southwestern College. Second-seeded Cathedral Catholic defends its Open Division title, nesting Carlsbad for the second straight season and advancing to the Southern California Regionals.

Pairings will be announced Nov. 29.

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“I think people kind of wrote us off after the three losses,” said Dons coach Sean Doyle. “But they kept working. This is a special group of boys. ”Carlsbad, seeded No. 1, sees its season close at 10-2.

“The injury happened right out of the box,” Carlsbad coach Thadd MacNeal said of D’Allesandro. “The sophomore came in and did a competitive job. We just can’t make the mistakes we made. ”“I felt it right away, felt it crack,” D’Alessandro said.

“I reached under my pads to feel it, and felt the bone. ” With D’Alessandro out, Carlsbad turned to sophomore Enzio Tapia, who had completed the only pass he had attempted this season. Carlsbad’s passing threat was gone with the loss of D’Allesandro; Cathedral Catholic forced a turnover on downs and four punts in the first half, taking a commanding 24-0 lead.

The Dons scored on a 40-yard run by Willie Flores, a 45-yard field goal by Aidan Phillips, a 54-yard pass from Koa Smith-Mayall to Giancarlo Busalacchi and a 47-yard pass from Smith-Mayall to Isaac Cook just before halftime. Carlsbad scored midway through the third quarter on a pass from receiver Cole Tucker to Elijah Fudge, who got behind the defense for a 36-yard score.

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“They lined up and saw I could hit the bubble,” Tucker said. “No one was around. It gave us a little juice. ” Cathedral Catholic players celebrate after defeating Carlsbad during the CIF San Diego Section Open Division final at Southwestern College on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 in Chula Vista, California.

Carlsbad made it respectable with a fourth-quarter TD, Tapia hitting Brendan Prashun in the corner of the end zone for 16 yards. Cathedral Catholic rushed 25 times for 133 yards. Flores had 10 carries for 65 yards. Honor Falave-Johnson had eight carries for 36 yards.

“Koa is a baller, the real deal,” said Falave-Johnson of Smith-Mayall. “He’s the best quarterback in San Diego. ” Cathedral Catholic head coach Sean Doyle looks on during the CIF San Diego Section Open Division final against Carlsbad at Southwestern College on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 in Chula Vista, California. “As soon as I saw they were going one-on-one with me, I knew it was going to be my game,” Cook said.

“That’s something I’ve never seen before. Because every team doubles or triples me. ”