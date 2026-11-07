Cath Me Up: A Texas flip headlines a huge night for Democratic election gains

On this special midterm edition of Catch Me Up: How a historic midterm election happened, who won, and what it means for President Trump's final two years.

The midterm that rewrote the political map. Democrats storm the ruby-red fortresses of Texas and Kansas, flipping Senate seats the party hadn't won since 1988 and 1932, toppling three-term Governor Greg Abbott, and seizing both chambers of Congress in a history-making wave.

On this special midterm edition of Catch Me Up: how it happened, who won, and what it means for President Trump's final two years. Former Austin Mayor Steve Adler who led a deep blue city inside a deep red state breaks down what the midterms really settled and what's still simmering on voters' kitchen tables.

Also read Historic Democratic Victory in Texas Senate Race Reshapes US Politics Amidst Internal Republican Conflict

Then, Forward Party CEO Lindsey Drath on whether third parties moved any votes and whether the two-party system is finally starting to buckle. Plus: a third of American adults now turn to AI chatbots for health information SurvivorNet CEO Steve Alperin on what AI gets right, where it goes dangerously wrong, and what cancer patients should never ask a bot. And in Hidden Headlines: a murder defendant offers to plead guilty... for a Philly cheesesteak. SMH.

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