Category 5 Cyclone Zelia Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Hub

Australia's Pilbara region, a key iron ore export hub, is bracing for the impact of Severe Tropical Cyclone Zelia, a Category 5 storm predicted to make landfall later Friday. The cyclone's powerful winds and potential flooding pose a significant threat to port facilities, mines, and infrastructure.

Australia's iron ore export hub is bracing for a major tropical cyclone to make landfall later Friday, with port facilities, mines, and infrastructure in the Pilbara region in the firing line. Severe Tropical Cyclone Zelia is forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology to make landfall east of Port Hedland , the nation's biggest iron ore export harbor, which was shuttered earlier this week along with other regional ports as the Category 5 storm approached, the strongest on the Australian scale.

Very destructive wind gusts up to 290 kilometers (180 miles) an hour are likely close to the center of the cyclone as it crosses the coast. While that's slightly lower than the 320 kilometers an hour previously forecast, winds will still be strong enough to flatten houses and power lines, and snap trees. While the Pilbara is a sparsely populated area, Port Hedland is a town of about 15,000 residents. After crossing the coast with a “very destructive inner core”, intense rainfall and potential flooding, Zelia is forecast by the bureau to track toward the heart of the Pilbara, which is the center of iron ore operations for some of the world’s biggest miners, including BHP Group and Rio Tinto Group. The steelmaking material is a massive revenue earner for Australia, responsible for 21% of of total goods and services exports in the year to June 2024, worth A$138 billion ($87.2 billion). Should Zelia hold its forecast track and scale, it will be the first Category 5 cyclone to cross the Western Australian coast near Port Hedland since George in 2007, according to the bureau. If Zelia’s wind gusts are maintained, it will be even stronger than George and Cyclone Joan in 1975.The area near the coast is already being lashed by damaging winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour, with areas between Wallal Downs and Wickham including Port Hedland facing potential dangerous storm tides. While export ports have been lashed by heavy rain this year from a series of storms, this is the first cyclone of the season that will make landfall and threaten mining operations and their rail links to ports. Storms can flood the massive open-cut iron ore mines, delaying shipments. Cyclone Sean last month damaged a port facility owned by Rio. The company warned that iron ore shipments would be affected in the first quarter, but kept its overall guidance for 2025 unchanged. Along with Port Hedland, other ports shuttered are Dampier — which exports iron ore and liquefied natural gas — and Varanus Island, which is used as an energy processing hub. LNG export terminals are located throughout the region, mainly operated by Woodside Energy Group Ltd. and Chevron Corp. BHP, Rio, Fortescue Ltd. and Woodside said Thursday they were putting their cyclone preparations in place, which includes suspending non-essential travel to the region, while Chevron said it was monitoring the situation. Western Australia’s state emergency organizer said on Friday the storm was creating a threat to lives and homes, urging residents to shelter indoors and warning it was too late to leave buildings





mining / 🏆 449. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Business CYCLONE AUSTRALIA IRON ORE PILBARA PORT HEDLAND WEATHER MINING BHP RIO TINTO

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Category 5 Cyclone Zelia Threatens Northern Australia with Devastating Winds and Heavy RainCyclone Zelia, rapidly intensifying and upgraded to a Category 5, is predicted to bring destructive winds of up to 180 miles per hour and heavy rainfall to Australia's Pilbara Coast on Friday. Authorities have issued warnings for coastal and inland areas, urging residents to take shelter and prepare for potential flash flooding. Schools have been closed, evacuation centers opened, and highways closed as the cyclone approaches.

Read more »

Cyclone Zelia Threatens Australia's Iron Ore HubTropical Cyclone Zelia is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds to Port Hedland, Australia's largest iron ore export terminal, potentially disrupting operations and causing flooding.

Read more »

Australian Open Women's Champions1922 Mall Molesworth, Australia 1923 Mall Molesworth, Australia 1924 Sylvia Lance, Australia 1926 Daphne Akhurst, Australia

Read more »

Port Hedland Closes as Cyclone Threatens Western AustraliaAustralia's largest iron ore export hub, Port Hedland, has been closed due to the development of a tropical cyclone off the coast of the Pilbara region. The Pilbara Ports Authority ordered all bulk carriers to leave the port by 6 p.m. local time as two tropical lows are expected to merge into a cyclone. The weather systems have already brought severe rain to the region. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology issued a cyclone warning, predicting the cyclone would form by Sunday and potentially impact Port Hedland and the Dampier region, home to another iron ore export port.

Read more »

Australia iron ore hub resumes operations after cyclone threatNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Read more »

Rethinking Obesity Definitions: A New Category of 'Preclinical' ObesityResearchers propose a new classification of 'preclinical' obesity, arguing that the current definition based on BMI is insufficient. They suggest assessing body fat levels directly and factoring in individual health risks to better address the complexities of obesity.

Read more »