Catch these free concerts in Denver this June

You may not be able to afford gas, but at least you don't need to worry about money at these shows.

rising prices for gas , groceries and, well, just about everything, everyone’s feeling the pressure. And when you’re low like this, there’s nothing like live music to lift your spirits.

That said, concert tickets are also pretty expensive, especially if you’re trying to save up for some of thecoming to the city and around the state this summer. Thankfully, Denver has several free shows this month, and don’t forget to look at the often-cheap shows at ourLunchtime will be a little more fun with some live music.

This is the sixth annual Music in the Gardens, which will see performances from local musicians every day of the week through the fall. Learn more ondon’t end with athletic endeavors. Mountains of Music started on June 4, and includes free daytime music lineups at BFGoodrich Gear Town and The Bulleit Hangout . Enjoy live music, food and vendors at Summer Sessions, an annual festival at Riverfront Park.

This year’s lineup includes Surf Hat, Corsivana, On the Dot and iies. See more on the, which will be serving up Bluce-berry waffles and pancake balls and hosting acoustic sets from Belle Mason, Marty Nation and Starpass. Sun. , June 14, 6-8 p.m. with Spicy Pickles featuring Hannah RodriguezThe bandstand may have burned downHead to Wax Trax for a free, all-vinyl DJ set from i.lind.

The Gay Goth Party also includes free drinks and 20 percent off vintage.at the brewery, which will include local food trucks and lawn seating . Dogs are also welcome! Head to The Crypt for two free Goth nights this month. The first features DJs Noveli and Katastrophy, the second has Lisa Frank 666 and Katastrophy.

See theSunsquabi always brings the jams. Check out the band for a free two-night run with different openers each night. RSVP at the Levitt PavilionSchool of Rock Highland’s Ranch and Broomfield will be going on tour this summer, playing Summerfest in Milwaukee. The Bar 404 show will feature performances and welcomes donations to the effort.

See more atThe Juneteenth Music Festival is slated to return to Welton Street for a free celebration featuring music, food trucks, vendors and family-friendly activities, and this year has expanded to three days. It’ll kick off on Friday with DJs and more live music, while Saturday will see a daylong celebration, including two-time Grammy nominated R&B artist Sir. On Sunday, there will be a venue crawl along Welton Street with even more live music.

Find more information atLettuce is a funk band that comprises Grammy-nominated musicians, and you’ll find yourself dancing the night away. RSVP at the LevittEnjoy a night of psych-rock with The Bright Light Social Hour, a band out of Austin, and local rockers Tarantula Bill. RSVP on the LevittMusician J. Roddy Walston has only been performing with The Automatic Band since last July, but videos of their performances show a great time. Plus, local rock group Rugburn is opening!

RSVP on the LevittSupport the next generation of rockers at this free showcase of Guitar Center students at Bar 404. See more onIndie 102.3’s Local 303 Meetup has won a Best of Denver award for Best Local Music Networking Event, and this month’s will feature a performance from DylaNovus at Bar 404. See more on theNo paywall. Always accessible.

We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep Westword free and in print every week.since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s music scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of theand the Free Beacon.

While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.





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