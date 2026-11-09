Catch the beat, join the hunt: KPop Demon Hunters x heyday drop 2 arrives at Target

Level up your gear and shop the KPop Demon Hunters x heyday collab at Target now!

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Target just released the latest KPop Demon Hunters gaming accessories. This is the second part of the heyday x KPop Demon Hunters collaboration, following the first release of thein October. Power up your setup with headsets, keyboards, thumb grips, and deskmats that are so cool, even demons can't resist. Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers, a unique gift, or something for your own collection, there's something here for every KPop Demon Hunter fan.

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Grab them while they last. Experience immersive surround sound with the Wireless Over-Ear Gaming Headset in Derpy Cat. It works with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and PC, and you can adjust the volume or mute directly on the earcup without stopping your game. The microphone is detachable, so you can easily switch between chatting and listening to music.

You also get a USB-A/USB-C receiver, AUX cable, and charging cable for different ways to connect. Take your gaming to the next level with the Wireless Over-Ear Gaming Headset in LED Demon Markings. It works with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and PC, and has volume and mute controls right on the headset. The microphone is detachable, so you can use it for chatting or music.

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You can connect with a USB-A/USB-C receiver, AUX cable, or charging cable. Enjoy immersive surround sound with the Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset in Saja Boys. The 3.5 mm AUX connection works with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and more. The microphone is detachable, and the inline controller lets you take calls and adjust the volume easily.

Add a playful glow to your desk or shelf with the Ramen Light in the Rumi design. Choose from three brightness settings for gaming, studying, or bedtime. It's fully rechargeable, so there's no need to worry about batteries, and it comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable for easy charging anywhere.

This light is also available in the Mira and Zoey designsProtect gaming devices including the Nintendo Switch 2, Switch, or Switch OLED on the go with the Carry Case in Demon Markings. The hard shell keeps devices safe from bumps and drops, and you can store up to 10 game cards inside.

At least 19 runners hospitalized after falling ill during Santa Barbara Half MarathonAdd a fun, personal touch to the desk with a mechanical keyboard with this Figural Keycap Set . These keycaps fit cross-style stem connections and work with both compact and full-size mechanical keyboards. The set includes a keycap puller to easily swap keycaps for a new look anytime. Get a fast and satisfying typing and gaming experience with the Wireless RGB Mechanical Keyboard in Demon Markings.

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Pair it with two devices and switch between them easily using dual mode wireless. It comes with a wireless USB-A receiver and charging cable to start right away. Make the gaming setup more comfortable and stylish with the Wrist Rest in Saja Boys Soda Pop. The cushioned support helps your wrist during long sessions, and the non-slip base keeps it in place.

Upgrade your full-size keyboard with the Long Wrist Rest in Derpy Cat for extra comfort and style. The extra-long cushion supports your wrist during long gaming or typing sessions, and the non-slip base keeps it steady. Light up your gaming space with the LED Gaming Desk Mat in Demon Markings. Pick from 13 lighting modes, all on a smooth 29.6 x 15-inch surface that lets your mouse glide easily.

Give your gaming setup a fun look with the Gaming Desk Mat in Huntrix. It measures 29.9 x 15 inches, giving plenty of room for a keyboard and mouse. The smooth surface helps the mouse move accurately, and the non-slip rubber base keeps it steady during intense games. * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies.

Although we share our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing them. We have not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, are not selling or distributing them, and are not making any representations about their safety or quality. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication. ICE presence at Boyle Heights hospital prompts protest