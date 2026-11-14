Catch Me Up: Brooklyn Collapse, Trump's Political Fallout, and the Rise of the DSA

This episode covers a massive building collapse in Brooklyn and NVIDIA's CEO resignation, followed by an analysis of President Trump's strained relationship with Congress and the Justice Department after the recent elections. It features interviews with Andrew Rafferty on the Democratic sweep, Rob Rosen on the historic success of the DSA, Vani Hari on the MAHA movement, and Eric Balliet on border security.

A massive building collapse in Brooklyn and NVIDIA's CEO resigns. That kicks us off.

Then, President Trump is a lame duck at war — with Democrats who just swept Congress, with the Justice Department he's ordered to investigate the winners, and with his own concession that his immigration crackdown may have gone too far. And, he’s now questioning the election results while his Secretary of Defense is under fire but avoids impeachment. This week, Jon Leiberman catches you up on the fallout with four interviews you won't want to miss.

Also read Fetterman, Schumer, Jeffries: Which Democrats could face DSA primaries?

One week after Democrats swept Congress, Scripps News Political Director Andrew Rafferty breaks down what happened, what comes next, and the road to 2028. Then Emmy-winning investigative reporter Rob Rosen, author of"Crimes of Omission," takes a skeptical look at the DSA's historic night - five new House members and socialist mayors now leading America's two largest cities- and explains why the media coverage is missing the real story.

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Also this week: Vani Hari, the Food Babe, on whether the MAHA movement is dead or just on life support and her new book"Food Babe Feast.

" Former Homeland Security special agent Eric Balliet, author of"Kingpins and Coyotes," reacts to Trump's border self-grade, with his full interview next week. Plus the Whip Around, the panel and a pineapple pizza firing you have to hear to believe. Join the conversation! Stream new episodes of"Catch Me Up" every Friday at 7 p.m. ET, and text the word Scripps to 202-968-2449 to comment or be part of an upcoming panel discussion.