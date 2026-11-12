Catch Me If You Can Free On Tubi DiCaprio Hanks Crime Film

Watch the Steven Spielberg classic Catch Me If You Can for free on Tubi, YouTube, and major streaming platforms. Explore the film's unique production history.

Steven Spielberg's acclaimed 2002 biographical crime comedy Catch Me If You Can is now available to stream for free on the ad-supported platform Tubi. The film, which features Leonardo DiCaprio as master con artist Frank Abagnale Jr. and Tom Hanks as the pursuing FBI agent Carl Hanratty, joined the Tubi library on November 1. This move allows a new generation of viewers to access the film without a subscription, marking a significant shift in its digital distribution strategy after years of exclusive rental or subscription-only availability.

Free Streaming Availability Across Platforms

Catch Me If You Can is not limited to just one service, offering fans multiple ways to watch the movie without direct purchase. In addition to the Tubi launch, the film is available with advertisements on YouTube. Viewers who already hold subscriptions to Paramount+, Peacock, and MGM+ can also stream the movie as part of their existing packages. This widespread availability ensures that audiences can choose the platform that best fits their viewing preferences while accessing the film at no additional cost beyond standard advertising interruptions.

Also read Arnold Schwarzenegger's The 6th Day Now Streams Free on Tubi in the US

Real-Life Con Artist Inspires Creative Film

The narrative of Catch Me If You Can is grounded in the semi-autobiography of Frank Abagnale Jr., a real-life individual who committed fraud worth millions of dollars by posing as a Pan Am pilot, a doctor, and a legal prosecutor. While the film takes creative liberties with certain events for dramatic effect, it captures the essence of Abagnale's cat-and-mouse chase with law enforcement. The story explores how Abagnale evaded capture for years before his eventual arrest and subsequent cooperation with the FBI, transforming his life from criminal to security consultant.

Spielberg's Personal Connection To Story

Director Steven Spielberg has long expressed a deep personal investment in the material of Catch Me If You Can, linking the film's themes to his own childhood experiences. In an interview with Back Film, Spielberg explained that he viewed the story as one of the most amazing he had ever encountered, particularly due to its emotional core. He noted that the film deals with broken homes, a subject he shared with Abagnale after his own parents' divorce shaped his early years.

Advertisement

Spielberg's passion for the project extended beyond directing, as he reportedly spent a summer dressed as an executive on the Universal Studios lot to study filmmaking up close. This immersive approach mirrors the dedication Abagnale showed in mastering various professional personas. The director's ability to inject a personal touch into the high-stakes crime comedy elevates the film beyond a simple procedural, adding layers of psychological depth to the characters and their motivations.

Hanks Pitches Himself For Iconic Role

Tom Hanks played a pivotal role in the formation of the film's cast, famously pitching himself for the part of FBI agent Carl Hanratty. According to an interview with Roger Ebert, Hanks read the script as a writing sample and immediately contacted Spielberg and co-producer Walter F. Parkes. He asked directly if he could play the agent, stating that he truly understood the character's perspective and was eager to bring that authenticity to the screen.

This initiative resulted in a dynamic on-screen partnership with Leonardo DiCaprio, whose career trajectory had been defined by a deliberate pivot away from heartthrob roles toward more complex, mature characters. Hanks chose to leave the spotlight to DiCaprio, playing the methodical and relentless agent who mirrors Spielberg's own sense of moral authority. The contrast between Hanks's grounded performance and DiCaprio's charismatic con man creates the compelling chemistry that drives the film's narrative success.

Career Defining Roles For Two Actors

Both leads bring distinct career-defining elements to Catch Me If You Can, representing two different paths to Hollywood greatness. Leonardo DiCaprio had already established himself with his first Oscar nomination for What's Eating Gilbert Grape before achieving global fame with Titanic. He subsequently forged a defining artistic partnership with Martin Scorsese, avoiding typecasting to showcase his versatility. Hanks, conversely, built his reputation through community theater and television comedies before becoming America's everyman hero.

Advertisement

While Hanks maintains long-term relationships with mainstream directors like Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis, and Ron Howard, DiCaprio's selection for Abagnale highlighted his ability to embody morally ambiguous characters. The film stands as a testament to both actors' range, capturing a moment in cinema where two of the greatest actors of their generations collaborated on a project inspired by true events. Fans can now revisit this cinematic milestone on Tubi, YouTube, and major subscription services starting November 1.