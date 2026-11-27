There's something strange about cat owners that scientists can't quite figure out...

In the 1990s, psychiatrist E. Fuller Torrey and virologist Robert Yolken noticed that people who lived with a cat during childhood were more likely to be affected by schizophrenia.

For years, Torrey had been suspicious that schizophrenia was caused, at least in part, by a pathogen, and this new cat association gave him an idea. , and if this pathogen is transmitted to humans, either from contaminated excrement, undercooked meat, soil, food, or water, it can sometimes infect a person's brain cells.

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Torrey in a 2024 retrospective,"by the early years of this century, I had become personally convinced that some cases of psychosis, especially schizophrenia, were caused byinvolved almost 82,000 blood donors in Denmark. Among some of those donors, researchers found a significant association between having antibodies to "Therefore, cat ownership in childhood should be considered a risk factor for this disease.