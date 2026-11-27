Cat Ownership Linked to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia, Evidence Suggests
There's something strange about cat owners that scientists can't quite figure out...
In the 1990s, psychiatrist E. Fuller Torrey and virologist Robert Yolken noticed that people who lived with a cat during childhood were more likely to be affected by schizophrenia.
For years, Torrey had been suspicious that schizophrenia was caused, at least in part, by a pathogen, and this new cat association gave him an idea. , and if this pathogen is transmitted to humans, either from contaminated excrement, undercooked meat, soil, food, or water, it can sometimes infect a person's brain cells.
Torrey in a 2024 retrospective,"by the early years of this century, I had become personally convinced that some cases of psychosis, especially schizophrenia, were caused byinvolved almost 82,000 blood donors in Denmark. Among some of those donors, researchers found a significant association between having antibodies to "Therefore, cat ownership in childhood should be considered a risk factor for this disease.
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