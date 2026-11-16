Cat missing since Brooklyn building collapse found after child's tearful plea

Issac the cat, feared lost in the deadly Brooklyn building collapse, has been found alive and was reunited with his 13-year-old owner.

The cat belonged to Zariah Coleman, a 13-year-old who lives next to the building that collapsed Wednesday in Flatbush, killing eight people. Allie Taylor, director of NYC Mayor's Office of Animal Welfare, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that the cat was found after days of uncertainty.

Flatbush Cats Executive Director Will Zweigart went inside the building, with close coordination from the Department of Buildings, to rescue Isaac from his family's apartment. Isaac went four days without food or water. He is currently receiving veterinary treatment at Flatbush Vet, and hopes to be released to his family in a few days, but there's already been a family reunion.

Also read NYC child reunited with cat that was missing in deadly Brooklyn building collapse

"Thankfully, she was able to greet Isaac when I came out with him in the carrier, and that was a huge relief for her," Zweigart tells ABC News. Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted on X saying he was thankful for the work it took to get Coleman and her cat reunited. SoCal to stay dry, sunny before more wet weather moves in. Here's when rain could return"The first thing I thought about was my cat," Coleman said.

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Coleman said she rushed home after the collapse but was unable to search for her pet herself. She said that when she arrived and saw the destruction, she wanted to go beyond the police tape to look for him. Coleman said she was later told that people had tried to find the cat, but she believed he was likely hiding and frightened. Four firefighters and 14 civilians were injured.

SoCal to stay dry, sunny before more wet weather moves in. Here's when rain could return3 hours ago