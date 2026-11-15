Cat Deeley Buys Out Patrick Kielty from £5M London Home After £3.4M Loan

Land Registry papers reveal Cat Deeley has purchased her ex-husband Patrick Kielty's share of their Hampstead property for £5million following a significant financial loan.

Land Registry records confirm that Cat Deeley has successfully purchased the entire ownership of her former marital residence in Hampstead, north London, effectively buying out her ex-husband Patrick Kielty from the property deal. The This Morning presenter took out a substantial £3.4million loan to facilitate this acquisition, finalizing the separation of assets linked to the £5million home. This financial maneuver marks a definitive step in the post-divorce settlement between the couple, who announced their split in July last year after twelve years of marriage.

The Financial Mechanics of the Property Buyout

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty initially acquired the derelict 1950s house in Hampstead in 2022 for £4.9million, intending it to be their permanent family residence. Following the announcement of their separation, the pair listed the property for sale with estate agent Savills, initially asking £5.25million before reducing the price by £250,000 to a final figure of £5million. With the property now officially off the market, Land Registry documents indicate that Cat Deeley has retained sole ownership, absorbing the full debt associated with the buyout.

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The £3.4million loan required for this transaction underscores the significant financial restructuring Deeley has undertaken to maintain her share of the asset without selling the home. This decision to keep the property aligns with her recent public statements regarding a massive renovation project she is currently overseeing. By securing the full title to the Hampstead estate, Deeley gains complete autonomy over the future development and management of the space, removing any shared liability or decision-making process with Kielty.

Renovation Ambitions and Personal Stress

Cat Deeley has been candid about the physical and emotional toll of renovating the large north London property, describing the project as a massive undertaking that requires significant personal resilience. In a recent interview with Closer magazine, the presenter explained that she is personally managing a big renovation with assistance from her brother, viewing the challenge as an opportunity to do something life-changing despite the accompanying fear. She noted that whenever she feels a sense of trepidation about a new endeavor, she interprets it as a sign that she should proceed with the task.

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The renovation plans for the Hampstead home are extensive, aiming to transform the once-derelict 1950s structure into a modern family residence. Deeley has previously shared on social media that the house was stripped back to its bones, with ambitious goals to create a grand entrance hall, demolish a living room mezzanine floor, and extend both the bedrooms and the terrace. While she finds the process challenging, she has expressed a desire to embrace the difficulty, stating that she likes doing things that scare her a little bit.

Impact on Co-Parenting and Family Dynamics

The separation of Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty has required a reorganized approach to raising their two sons, Milo, who is ten years old, and James, who is eight. The couple has established a 50-50 co-parenting arrangement that demands high levels of organization and coordination. Deeley has spoken openly about her increased worry regarding her children's happiness and future since the split, admitting to sleepless nights where she spirals into anxiety about their long-term well-being and whether they will find love and fulfillment.

To manage the logistical demands of single motherhood and a busy television career, Deeley relies heavily on a professional support network. She has praised her nanny, describing her as a brilliant right-hand woman who is ace at handling the daily routines. This external support is crucial for maintaining the stability required for the 50-50 custody schedule, allowing Deeley to focus on her demanding professional commitments while ensuring her sons have consistent care and structure in their lives.

Historical Context and Relocation Decisions

The couple's journey to this point involves significant geographical and lifestyle changes that preceded their separation. Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty moved back to the United Kingdom from Los Angeles in 2020, a decision driven by Deeley's desire to be closer to her family and to ensure her boys attended school in the UK. This relocation laid the groundwork for their purchase of the Hampstead property, which was meant to serve as a long-term anchor for their family life.

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Sources previously indicated to the Daily Mail that the intense pressure of planning and executing the renovation added additional stress to their marriage, contributing to the eventual decision to separate. Despite these challenges, both parties have maintained a public focus on doing their best for their family unit. As Deeley continues with her renovation and new single life, the completed Land Registry paperwork signifies the finalization of one of the most visible aspects of her divorce from Patrick Kielty.