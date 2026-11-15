Cat Deeley Buys Out Patrick Kielty From £5M London Home After Divorce Split

Cat Deeley has acquired sole ownership of her former joint residence with Patrick Kielty in Hampstead. Details on the property purchase and co-parenting arrangements are outlined.

Television presenter Cat Deeley has officially purchased the exclusive rights to her London residence, effectively buying out estranged husband Patrick Kielty from their substantial Hampstead property. According to newly released Land Registry documents, the This Morning host secured the buyout by securing a loan of approximately £3.4 million. The acquisition concludes a complex period of uncertainty regarding the ownership of the high-value home since the couple announced their separation in July 2025.

Property Transaction And Market History

The transaction marks the final step in untangling the financial ties between Cat Deeley, 50, and comedian Patrick Kielty, 55. The couple originally purchased the derelict 1950s house in 2022 for £4.9 million. After announcing their split following 12 years of marriage, the pair initially listed the property for sale through estate agent Savills. During the marketing phase, they reduced the asking price by £250,000 to £5 million, but the listing was eventually removed from the market. The Land Registry records now confirm that Cat Deeley has taken full ownership of the property outright.

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Massive Renovation Projects And Challenges

Since the separation, Cat Deeley has been deeply involved in a comprehensive renovation of the historic property. She recently described the undertaking as a massive project that she is managing with the assistance of her brother. Deeley has been open about the psychological toll of such a significant construction job, noting that she enjoys tackling challenges that initially induce fear and trepidation. The renovation plans involve stripping back the 1950s structure to create a grand entrance hall, demolish a mezzanine floor in the living room, and extend the bedrooms along with the outdoor terrace space.

Public documentation of the renovation journey revealed the hidden stresses that can accompany such a major home overhaul. Videos shared by the presenter earlier in the process highlighted moments of shock and the physical reality of living in a construction zone. Industry sources had previously indicated that the pressure of coordinating these renovation plans contributed additional strain to the marriage before the couple ultimately decided to separate permanently.

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Co-Parenting Dynamics And Family Logistics

While managing the property and renovation, Cat Deeley continues to co-parent their two sons, Milo, who is 10 years old, and James, who is 8 years old. Deeley has publicly stated that she and Patrick Kielty adhere to a 50-50 custody arrangement, requiring meticulous organization and coordination. She has praised the role of a dedicated nanny, describing the caregiver as her right-hand woman who helps manage the logistics of raising the children while Deeley maintains her busy broadcasting schedule.

The decision to co-parent equitably follows the couple's move from Los Angeles to the United Kingdom in 2020. This relocation was driven by Deeley's desire to be closer to her family and to ensure her sons attended school in the UK. The shared parenting model allows both parents to remain actively involved in the boys' daily lives despite their romantic relationship having ended.

Personal Reflections On Future And Wellbeing

Deeley has been candid about the emotional adjustments involved in her new life as a single mother. She recently opened up to media outlets about experiencing sleepless nights and spiraling anxiety regarding her children's future happiness. Her primary concern revolves around ensuring Milo and James find careers they love and meaningful romantic relationships later in life. Deeley admitted to worrying more about the boys now than she did during her marriage, driven by a deep desire to provide them with the best possible outcomes.

The property transaction and the ongoing renovation represent a significant chapter in the lives of both Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty. By resolving the ownership of their Hampstead home, the two have established a clearer boundary for their respective futures. The resolution allows Deeley to proceed with her renovation plans without the complication of joint ownership, while maintaining a cooperative framework for the upbringing of their two children.