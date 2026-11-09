Cat Deeley and Holly Willoughby's matching red lips nail party season's biggest beauty trend

The TV presenters were pictured together looking effortlessly chic in monochrome outfits

It's official – the red lip is well and truly back for winter 2026, with the timeless beauty trend set to dominate this party season.

Everyone from beauty editors and influencers to A-listers have been wearing the look in recent weeks, with Victoria Beckham's just-launchedproving the trending shade to know right now. . Cat chose a flowing, long-sleeved white maxi dress, with flattering balloon sleeves and a contrasting gold chain belt, while Holly went for a sleekIf their matching red lips have inspired you for party season, then take note because finding the perfect shade for you requires a little consideration.

Also read Holly Willoughby Reveals Preference for Mature Figure Over Youthful Curves

's Lead Artist for the UK. "If you have cooler undertones, blue-based reds can work really well, while warmer complexions can often carry warmer, orange-based reds. But I wouldn’t overthink it, just try a few different tones and finishes against your skin and see which one makes your complexion come alive and eyes pop.

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