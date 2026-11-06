Cat Deeley and Holly Willoughby End Rivalry Rumors at Harper's Bazaar Awards

Cat Deeley and Holly Willoughby dispel ITV This Morning rivalry rumors by embracing warmly at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London.

Speculation regarding a contentious rivalry between Cat Deeley and Holly Willoughby has been firmly dismissed following their warm interaction at the annual Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London. The two television personalities were photographed laughing and embracing on the red carpet at Claridge's hotel, effectively silencing rumors that Deeley's arrival on ITV's This Morning had created a rift with her predecessor.

Public Reunion Dispels ITV Rivalry Speculation

On Thursday night, Cat Deeley and Holly Willoughby appeared together at the prestigious event, showcasing a friendly demeanor that contradicted recent media narratives about professional tension. Deeley, who is fifty years old and currently serves as a permanent co-presenter on This Morning, wore a long Grecian-style white satin dress complemented by a gold belt. Willoughby, aged forty-five and formerly the face of the program, arrived in a black tuxedo minidress by L'Agence, sheer black tights, and high black heels.

Also read Holly Willoughby Spots at Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards With Husband Dan

The former co-hosts, both known for their distinctive style, posed with their arms around one another before taking their seats for dinner. Willoughby arrived accompanied by her husband of nineteen years, Dan Baldwin, with the couple holding hands and enjoying a date night. Their visible affection and public camaraderie served to definitively shut down any speculation regarding a potential professional conflict or personal estrangement between the two stars.

Deeley Succeeds Willoughby on Iconic Daytime Show

Cat Deeley took over as a permanent co-presenter on ITV's This Morning in 2024, a move that followed Holly Willoughby's high-profile departure from the long-running daytime television slot. The transition of such a popular and in-demand position had previously fueled rumors of jealousy or competition between the two women. However, this rare public outing and their evident mutual respect have reassured audiences that their professional relationship remains cordial despite the change in on-screen dynamics.

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The event was organized by Harper's Bazaar to celebrate inspirational females who have made significant impacts in various fields. Deeley's presence at the ceremony, standing alongside Willoughby, highlighted the smooth nature of the transition within the British television industry. The visual evidence of their union at the awards night provided a clear narrative that professional succession does not necessitate personal discord.

Honoring Excellence in Film, Theater, and Television

Among the other major attendees were several international and domestic stars honored for their outstanding contributions to the arts. Cate Blanchett, Mikey Madison, and Isla Fisher flew across the Atlantic to attend the celebration. Blanchett arrived in a dazzling blue dress featuring an intricately painted artwork skirt, while Madison, set to receive the Film Actress award, chose a chic pale grey dress. Both women wore their blonde hair in loose waves and added glamour with siren-red lipstick.

During the ceremony, Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Lydia Slater honored screen and stage legend Glenn Close with the Icon Award. This recognition celebrated Close's dazzling five-decade career portraying complex, challenging women and her enduring impact on screen and stage. The event continued to highlight versatility, with Mikey Madison being named Film Actress of the Year, recognized for her Oscar-winning performance in Anora and her portrayal of a real-life whistleblower in The Social Reckoning.

Awards Recognize Breakthroughs and Lasting Television Legacy

Further accolades were presented to rising talents and established icons within the television and theater sectors. Bella Maclean received the Breakthrough Award for her acclaimed performance as Taggie O'Hara in Disney+'s Rivals. This award was presented in association with headline partner, the Platinum Card by American Express, underscoring the commercial significance of the event.

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Claudia Winkleman, host of The Traitors, was named Television Icon, an award celebrating the grace, charm, and unmistakable style that have made her one of Britain's best-loved broadcasters. Cate Blanchett took home the Theatre Actress Award for her dual-role performance in the National Theatre's production of Electra/Persona. These awards collectively honored extraordinary women who have shaped the worlds of fashion, film, art, sport, literature, and culture over the past year, marking a successful return of the celebration to Claridge's.