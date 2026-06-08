Casual World Cup fan? These are the USMNT players you need to know

A casual fan of soccer and interested in the upcoming World Cup? Here are a few players to learn about before the tournament.

, you're American , and you want to at least know a little bit about the team so you can impress the person next to you at the bar.

While you don't need to know every player, their background, and what they do on the field, here are fourHe is the main character of this team. If they win, he's probably going to get a lot of praise. If they lose, he probably won't play that well. He is the No. 10 and the face of the team, serving as the team's creative engine and focal point on offense.

While Pulisic is set up as the center of the team, then Balogun, well, he's the weapon of the weapon. He's the striker. Balogun chose the United States over England a few years ago, and since then, he's become the team's primary forward. Balogun is coming off a good end of his domestic season in Monaco, and if you want to slip in"wow, Balogun has really changed this team" in conversation, you'll come off as a natural.

He's the sandpaper of the team. He might not be the most physically imposing, but Adams is a bulldog. When it comes to running around the field and doing the little things, Adams is that guy for the United States. While he probably won't contribute on the scoresheet, there's a strong likelihood that he is doing all the dirty work for the rest of the team while they're playing free down the field.

Defense is the big worry point for the squad this tournament, except for Chris Richards, afro and all, hopefully protecting the team as the star centerback. He is coming off an injury, though, so his condition will be important to how well this team does this summer.





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