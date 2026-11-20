Castle Crawl by Justin Sloan and Zack Petroc releases April 13, 2027. Military cadet Reeve Thompson fights through fantasy castles after a cyberattack traps soldiers on a base.

47North will publish Castle Crawl, the first book in a new LitRPG series from game writer Justin Sloan and Disney shorts director Zack Petroc, on April 13, 2027. The 316-page paperback introduces Realm One, where Reeve and his squad have to fight their way through a series of castles to level up. Sloan has described the game as beginning to corrupt the world around the base, which gives Reeve another reason to figure out who launched the attack while there is still a chance to contain it.

Core Details of The Fantasy Transformation

Reeve Thompson is a cadet trying to find his brother after a cyberattack traps thousands of soldiers on a top-secret military base. Whoever breached security has turned the place into a playable fantasy world, complete with castles to clear and a dragon that can burrow underground. Reeve has plenty of people to recruit for a rescue mission. Getting them to follow a cadet through the first castle is another matter, especially once something starts following them.

Also read Hurst Castle Faces Collapse: £6m Investment Needed to Save Henry VIII Fortress

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Of all the things Carl could have carried into the dungeon at the end of the world, he wound up with his ex-girlfriend. Several books later, it is hard to imagine him doing much of anything without Princess Donut, who took to being a celebrity on an intergalactic game show about as well as you would expect a prizewinning cat to take to an audience. Dungeon Crawler Carl author Matt Dinniman gave readers a pretty good reason to pay attention to whichever animal a fantasy hero picks up on the way into trouble.

Real-World Impact and What Comes Next

Next spring, keep an eye on the baby unicorn. Add Collider on Google Add as Preferred Source Follow on Google Discover The kid responsible for this one is Reeve Thompson, a cadet trying to find his brother after a cyberattack traps thousands of soldiers on a top-secret military base. Whoever breached security has turned the place into a playable fantasy world, complete with castles to clear and a dragon that can burrow underground. Reeve has plenty of people to recruit for a rescue mission.

Advertisement

Getting Them to Follow a Cadet

Getting them to follow a cadet through the first castle is another matter, especially once something starts following them. 47North will publish Castle Crawl, the first book in a new LitRPG series from game writer Justin Sloan and Disney shorts director Zack Petroc, on April 13, 2027. The 316-page paperback introduces Realm One, where Reeve and his squad have to fight their way through a series of castles to level up. Sloan has described the game as beginning to corrupt the world around the base, which gives Reeve another reason to figure out who launched the attack while there is still a chance to contain it.

The Corruption of the Base World

Sloan has described the game as beginning to corrupt the world around the base, which gives Reeve another reason to figure out who launched the attack while there is still a chance to contain it. Reeve Thompson is a cadet trying to find his brother after a cyberattack traps thousands of soldiers on a top-secret military base. Whoever breached security has turned the place into a playable fantasy world, complete with castles to clear and a dragon that can burrow underground. Reeve has plenty of people to recruit for a rescue mission.

Future Steps in the LitRPG Series

Reeve has plenty of people to recruit for a rescue mission. Getting them to follow a cadet through the first castle is another matter, especially once something starts following them. 47North will publish Castle Crawl, the first book in a new LitRPG series from game writer Justin Sloan and Disney shorts director Zack Petroc, on April 13, 2027. The 316-page paperback introduces Realm One, where Reeve and his squad have to fight their way through a series of castles to level up. Sloan has described the game as beginning to corrupt the world around the base, which gives Reeve another reason to figure out who launched the attack while there is still a chance to contain it.