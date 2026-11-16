Casting Walter White: How ‘Breaking Bad’ Found Bryan Cranston

It’s hard to imagine a world in which Cranston didn’t play Walter White.

universe would eventually expand to include dozens of characters, the pilot was actually a tidy affair. At its center was Walter White, whose journey would require an actor of extraordinary depth and nuance.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that the success or failure ofI don’t know if Bryan knows this, but when Sherry and I went in to meet with Vince to try to get the job as casting directors—­our “audition”—­we literally said, “You may think we’re crazy. We hope you don’t fire us before you hire us. But what about, obviously, but this was live theater with a lot of language.

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Anyway, Bryan didn’t get the role, but his audition was incredible. And I never forgot it. The X-­ FilesWe were really struggling to cast this role because we needed a guy who could be really scary, someone who could make us feel like our hero, Agent Mulder, could get his head blown off at any second. But also, he had to be kind of an asshole. he’s ranting about the government.

He’s ranting about stuff like, “Agent Mulder— is that a Jewish name? ” He’s a thoroughly unlikable guy. And yet you had to feel bad for him, for what happens to him at the end of the episode. You had to feel sympathy.

We only had a day or two left before production was going to start. We were going to have to settle on somebody. We had plenty of actors come in who were scary as all get out, but they weren’t necessarily likable. And then this guy walks in the door: Bryan Cranston.

Never heard of him before. And he nails it in the audition. As he left, we all stood up and shook his hand, and then I looked to the other producers and to Rick Millikan, our casting director, and I said, “Off to wardrobe! ” He was that good.

, I thought, This is a guy who, again, is going to be very unlikable. He’s going to do a lot of unlikable things, and the audience still has to sympathize with him. Who would be good for this role? I know!

That guy, Bryan Cranston. And I wrote it for him. I never really had anyone else in mind. , playing this racist, and somehow, over the course of the episode, you go from loathing him to feeling badly that he doesn’t make it.

He just was able to make someone so unsavory be human. Vince also said, “And he’s so great with comedy. I just feel it in my bones that he could bring those chops to drama—­his sense of timing, the way he embodies those choices physically. He’s perfect.

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”I instruct young actors all the time that without a healthy dose of luck, you will not have a career. And this was because I had played this reprehensible character that, despite his actions, still needed the audience to root for his life. Despite the despicable person in the back seat, David Du­chovny’s humanity would not allow him to just pull over and say, “Fuck it, die. You’re a horrible human being.

I just want you to die. ” He couldn’t do it. That’s really, in a nutshell, what Vince Gilligan does. I knew intuitively that coming off seven years of a comedy, I needed to look for a drama.

If I didn’t, I could have been typecast. If you want to expand on the opportunities that may present themselves, you need to take control. I was offered a couple of comedy pilots that I turned down, and I was perfectly willing to wait. ThenI read it .

. . and I couldn’t believe it. I was stunned. I thought, This is perhaps the best hour­-long screenplay that I’ve ever read.

I felt tremendous empathy for this character. This poor guy who is just struggling. And I was the same age as Walter White—­I was fifty. But reading the pilot, I didn’t know where it was going.

You have this fish­ out­ of­ water teacher, cooking crystal meth? How could that possibly be sustained year after year after year? How can someone who knows nothing about that world survive? And Vince explained that he wanted to turn Mr. Chips into Scarface.is unthinkable with someone other than James Gandolfini in the role of Tony Soprano, I can’t get my head around the idea of a version ofthat doesn’t include Bryan Cranston.

But this is Hollywood, and even on basic cable, you don’t just sign up a former sitcom star—­ not even one as gifted as Bryan—­and hand him the starring role in a complex drama without a bit of, shall we say . . . discussion. Obviously, some people came up for Walter White who were names, but we never got around to entertaining them seriously.

It was Vince’s idea to cast him. And despite the fact that there wasn’t a unanimous wave of approval, there wasn’t the kind of pushback that you’d probably have today, in large part because I don’t think the expectation was that we were going to get any real name, any big name. , and they sort of got to reintroduce him to the business. I think they thought we would do something similar with Bryan.

I was never in the room when they were debating the cast with Vince and Mark. That would have been the programming group. And then they would come back to us and say, “They want that father from? ” And then he started showing us a bunch of tape of Bryan in other things, and I was, like, Oh my God—­he’s a total chameleon.

It’s funny. This is one of those great Hollywood stories that has been told so many times. You sit on the sidelines and watch, and it takes on a life of its own. That life is a little different than the truth, sure, but it’s a better story.

The story is that Zack and I heard “Bryan Cranston,” and we were really unsure, and we tried to convince Vince that, No, that’s not the way to go. That’s part of a story about how despite all the forces against him, Bryan Cranston became Walter White. The truth is, the show was going forward. We weren’t worried about the writing because Vince was knocking it out of the park.

The directing? We weren’t worried about the directing. Thewas going to be the next critical element. If you don’t have it—­ well, it’s funny to think about it now.

With ninety­ nine point nine percent of other actors in that role, that show is just a well­ written good show that doesn’t become the legacy show that it’s become. And so Vince brought up Bryan Cranston.. He was the wacky neighbor, a guest star. I was a mid­ level executive, and I was in charge of that show.

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I always thought he brought a lot of comedic value, just like he did onSo, when the name Bryan Cranston came up, I was like, Hmmm, that’s interesting. I’ve never seen him do the more dramatic stuff. Do you think he can do it? , and that’s where he really saw what he was capable of on the drama side.

We said, “Great, would you send us theepisode? ” Which he did. I remember it was the next day. Zack and I were watching it.

We looked at each other and said, “It’s a little bit of a leap of faith, but Vince is passionate, and Bryan is truly talented. Sure, we’re in. ” The process took all of thirty­ six hours. That version of the story, the true version of the story, is not as sexy as the one where Bryan jumped through thirty­ nine hoops and almost didn’t get cast.

But that’s how it happened. ). So, on one hand, you worry: Wait, are we just pulling a page out of the same playbook? Let’s take another sitcom guy and have him do a dark drama.

I think Vince was really clear on why he wanted Bryan. There was a likability factor that was undeniable. There was also a sort of sympathy that Bryan was able to elicit. And Vince also said, “No, wait a second—­ this guy’s also a dramatic actor.

” While some of this stuff gets lost in the haze of time—­ and the internet has a way of transforming rumors into something disguised as fact—­ it’s fair to say that Bryan was always the first choice for the role of Walter White. Regardless of what you may have heard, no one else was offered the job. Not Matthew Broderick, not John Cusack. No one.

But you can’t fault anyone for doing their due diligence. The network likes names. They want to talk about other names. We did that.

We did a couple of auditions and meetings. We just met recently with an actor on something else, and he reminded me that he was in the waiting room when Bryan walked out, and he turned to the other three actors and said, “We should all just go home. It’s over. That guy’s going to get it.

”We saw a lot of really good actors, several of them now famous names. They never dissuaded me that Bryan was the guy. And luckily, Bryan said yes, because he was up at the same time for a pilot for Fox that was going to pay him . .

. well, my understanding is, substantially more money. Like a doctor show. Thank goodness he went with us instead. Excerpted from the book DO WHAT YOU’RE GONNA DO: The Definitive Oral History of Breaking Bad by Dean Norris with Joe Layden.

Copyright © 2026 by Dean Norris. From William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission. The late actor and disability rights activist spoke movingly about his time on the series in his castmate Dean Norris’s forthcoming bookEmperor of Nothing: The Making of Larry David, the comedian and his writing partner, Jerry Seinfeld, look back on their days as Bikram yoga practicing roommates, and how their famed sitcom came to be.

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