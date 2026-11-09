Casting News for Universal Pictures Snoop Dogg Biopic Directed by Craig Brewer

Universal Pictures sets an August 6, 2027 release for the Snoop Dogg biopic, featuring a star-studded cast led by Warren G and Giovanni Ribisi under Craig Brewer's direction.

Universal Pictures has finalized the extensive cast for its upcoming biographical film centered on the life and career of rapper Snoop Dogg. The project, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 6, 2027, brings together a significant lineup of actors to portray the musicians, executives, and family members who shaped the West Coast hip-hop legend.

Core Cast and Character Assignments

Warren G steps into the role of Suge Knight, the co-founder of Death Row Records, who was instrumental in launching Snoop Dogg into mainstream fame. Giovanni Ribisi has been cast as David Kenner, the attorney who represented Death Row Records during the late 1990s and played a pivotal role in the label's complex legal and business history.

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Paul plays music executive Jimmy Iovine, whose company Interscope Records secured a crucial distribution deal with Death Row Records. This partnership was a key mechanism in introducing Snoop's early music to broader mainstream audiences. Lauren London portrays Beverly Tate, Snoop Dogg's mother, while Laya DeLeon Hayes takes on the role of his wife, Shante Broadus.

The ensemble includes SwayvoTwain as The Notorious B.I.G., Olly Sholotan as Kurupt, Corey Champagne as Nate Dogg, and Jonica Booth as The Lady of Rage. Additional casting updates feature Hercy Miller portraying his own real-life father, rap mogul Master P, and Zachariah Rogers as The D.O.C.

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Production Leadership and Creative Direction

Craig Brewer directs the biopic from a screenplay based on an original script by Joe Robert Cole. Brewer previously directed the films Hustle & Flow and Dolemite Is My Name, bringing his experience in music-driven narratives to this high-profile production. The project represents the first film under the overall deal between Death Row Pictures and NBCUniversal.

Snoop Dogg serves as a producer alongside Imagine Entertainment executives Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum. Sara Ramaker, president of Death Row Pictures, is also attached as a producer, ensuring the film aligns with the brand's historical narrative and artistic vision. The collaboration bridges legacy hip-hop culture with major studio resources.

Commercial Release Strategy and Market Impact

Universal Pictures has locked in the August 6, 2027 date for the film's theatrical debut. This long lead time allows for extensive post-production work and strategic marketing campaigns targeting both hip-hop aficionados and general cinema goers. The release underscores the commercial viability of music biopics in the current streaming and theatrical landscape.

The involvement of major studios like Universal and Imagine Entertainment signals a shift in how the music industry monetizes artist legacies. By securing top-tier talent and directors, the production aims to elevate the standard for celebrity documentaries and fictionalized biographies. The film's release will join a growing catalog of music-centric blockbusters.

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Historical Context and Industry Significance

The film explores the rise of Snoop Dogg in the music industry, a period defined by the cultural dominance of Death Row Records. The inclusion of figures like Jimmy Iovine and David Kenner highlights the intersection of creative artistry and corporate business strategies. This dynamic was central to the label's success and its eventual legal challenges.

By portraying these influential figures, the biopic offers insight into the mechanisms that built one of the most successful hip-hop empires. The casting of Warren G as Suge Knight adds an authentic layer, given his direct history with the label. The project promises to deliver a detailed account of the era's cultural and business complexities.