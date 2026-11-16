Casting James Bond Is Easy. Finding the Perfect Villain Is Hard

As Denis Villeneuve prepares to reboot 007, everyone’s obsessing over who’ll wear the tuxedo. But the trickier job will be finding the right fit for the Nehru jacket.

Goldfinger got sucked out of an airplane window. Dr. No was boiled to death in a radioactive reactor chamber. And Kananga? He got force-fed a compressed-gas bullet and blew up like a human Hindenburg.

, there hasn’t been nearly enough attention paid to the truly critical role — who’ll get to die in a spectacularly outlandish way as the next Bond villain. They seldom get the girl — and even when they do, they usually push her into a pool full of piranhas — but the bad guys in Bond movies are every bit as vital to the franchise as 007 himself. Maybe even more so.

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The fact is, James Bond will be James Bond no matter who plays him. Whether it’s Jack Lowden, Callum Turner or Josh O’Connor — or anybody else who might be screen-testing right now in London — you can bet the bank in Monte Carlo that they’ll all portray the character roughly the same way: coolly bemused, supremely confident and elegantly ruthless.

As different as George Lazenby was from Sean Connery, and Timothy Dalton was from Roger Moore, and Daniel Craig was from Pierce Brosnan, they all inhabited the same canonically tailored tuxedo. The Bond villains, on the other hand, are unique to every film — they give each movie its distinctive personality. While 007 remains fixed, there’s no limit to how flamboyant or grotesque or ridiculous his nemeses can be.

They can have metal hands, golden guns, bleeding eyes or even, for no particular reason, diamonds stuck into their faces. They live in private volcanoes, wear poison-tipped shoes and keep pet sharks in their swimming pools. And they get to deliver the best dialogue — “See that some harm comes to him” — usually while feeding people to crocodiles or performing a circumcision with a laser beam.

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“A Bond movie is only as good as its villain,” notes veteran Bond writer Bruce Feirstein, who helped penand other Brosnan-era films. “Think back to what you remember about your favorite Bond movies — it’s the villain. They’re the most operatic characters. They’re the most fun.

”might have in mind for Bond 26. One British tabloid reported a rumor that Ewan Mitchell, the British actor who plays Aemond Targaryen on, was under consideration. But at 29, Mitchell seems awfully young to pull off Ernst Stavro Blofeld or any of the other megalomaniacal masterminds 007 typically faces off against.

There’s certainly no shortage of other actors offering their services, including 51-year-old David Dastmalchian . Kalshi, meanwhile, is offering its own odds for Bond baddies, putting Cillian Murphy at 28 percent, Idris Elba at 24, Barry Keoghan at 18 and — here’s one with potential!

— Peter Dinklage at 15.scribe Steven Knight has finished the Bond script he’s been writing for Villeneuve, it might still be a while before a genuine search begins, even if recent reports that a Bond decision is imminent turn out to be true. Casting Bond without a storyline, after all, is easier than casting the character who’ll give him one. But when the hunt does start, there are a few things Villeneuve might want to keep in mind.

Because the best Bond villains, the ones everyone tends to remember, have some key qualities in common. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Monica Schipper/Getty Images For starters, look for an actor who can pull off an eye patch, facial scars or an immaculately shaved head. Bond, whoever plays him, is always classically handsome and impeccably wardrobed.

But the actors portraying his adversary do best when they physically project villainy in odd, indelible ways, whether it’s Joseph Wiseman’s prosthetic claws or Javier Bardem’s shockingly atrocious dental work. Impeccable manners are also important. The best Bond villains don’t snarl or rant or tear open their Nehru jackets in melodramatic meltdowns. They invite 007 to dinner, pour the wine, show him around the underwater lair while politely explaining their plans for destroying the world.

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For that, you don’t need a Brando-like method actor; you need someone who can make courteous chitchat feel homicidal. More important than a distinctive look or good manners, though, is an unforgettable voice — even if it doesn’t end up being your own . Ideally, it’s a silky, measured, faintly unnatural cadence that seldom rises above a whisper.

A Bond villain should sound like he could order an execution in precisely the same tone as a second bottle of Bordeaux. Accents, Giamatti will be thrilled to hear, can also be a plus — just nothing too specific. Something vaguely European will do. Bond supervillains are meant to float above national boundaries and petty geopolitics.

Even during the height of the Cold War, the bad guys were never just Russian or Chinese — they were stateless agents of chaos with no discernible ideology beyond a lust for world domination and elaborate real estate. SPECTRE, the fictional global syndicate behind so many of Bond’s adventures, was one of author Ian Fleming’s smartest innovations: It gave mythic stakes to Bond’s battles without singling out any real country as the enemy of the moment.

Back during the East-West standoff, leaving the didactics on the cutting-room floor was a savvy choice for a franchise built to travel. A transnational antagonist meant that audiences in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and other nonaligned parts of the globe could cheer for Bond without picking sides. As Feirstein puts it, “A father and son could see a Bond movie on Christmas Day in Thailand or Singapore or Hong Kong and not be bludgeoned with American superiority.

” Of course, not every country had an open-door policy toward 007: For years, the films were banned from Soviet Bloc cinemas, with Russian newspaperblasting Bond for “furthering the shameful aims of Western capitalists. ” But even now, with the Cold War long over, keeping Bond’s enemies stateless makes good business sense. A villain without a country can’t offend anybody’s box office. There are other qualities Villeneuve might want to consider while auditioning for a bad guy.

He’ll need an actor who can convincingly lay out a totally bonkers master plan — like, say, destroying civilization from a hollowed-out volcano, or destroying civilization from a base at the bottom of the sea, or destroying civilization from an orbiting space station — while keeping a straight face. He’ll need an actor who can signal menace simply by petting a cat, who can make a conference-room trapdoor look like a reasonable decorating choice, and who can convey the sort of towering ego that would have him spend 10 minutes telling Bond exactly how he intends to kill him rather than simply pulling the freaking trigger.

Most important of all, though, he’ll need an actor who knows how to make a dramatic exit, preferably at 30,000 feet. Because the best Bond villains don’t simply die at the end of the movie — they make their deaths the most memorable part of the picture. Governors Awards: Glenn Close, Ridley Scott and Floyd Norman Accept Honorary Oscars, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler Receive Thalberg Award