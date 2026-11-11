Casting Hints Point to Robert Pattinson as Next James Bond

Rumours suggest Robert Pattinson may replace Daniel Craig as 007, while a new novel by Dan Jones brings Bond back to 1950s Sri Lanka. Fans can read the story before the next film.

The search for the next James Bond appears to be narrowing, as rumours connect the Batman star Robert Pattinson to the iconic role. Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult allegedly screen‑tested for the part, a development that brings a new dimension to the list of serious contenders, which also includes Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Josh O'Connor.

Casting Debate Gains Momentum

Since Daniel Craig finished his run in 2021 with No Time to Die, the franchise has struggled to secure a new lead. Denis Villeneuve's attachment as director has offered some hope, but no actor has been named. The latest casting buzz, however, shows the search is focusing on a handful of actors who could carry both the legacy and the modern tone of the series.

Also read Robert Pattinson Screen Test for James Bond Role Sparks Fan Debate

Reports cite that Pattinson underwent an initial screen‑test, a process that typically involves reading key scenes with a script and evaluating the chemistry between the actor and the director. While none of the parties have confirmed the results, industry insiders say that Pattinson's performance stood out for its subtle intensity and ability to handle the high‑stakes action sequences that define Bond. In contrast, Lowden, Turner and O'Connor are still considered at different stages of the audition process.

New Bond Adventure Arrives in Print

Meanwhile, fans of the cinematic franchise are offered a fresh story in the form of a novella titled All In, written by historian Dan Jones. The book, which will be released in a special edition on 3 December 2026, takes Bond back to 1954 in Ceylon, the island that would become modern‑day Sri Lanka. It follows the agent as he hunts one of the world's most valuable gemstones, partnering with Tiffany Case. The narrative expands on the unsolved relationship between Bond and Case, a subject previously mentioned only in passing in Fleming's From Russia with Love.

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The novella is available pre‑ordered on Amazon, with the official publisher indicating it will also release an eBook and audiobook across major platforms. The story celebrates the 70th anniversary of Diamonds Are Forever and connects directly to Ian Fleming's original novels by re‑introducing key characters and historical context.

Impact on Fans and the Bond Legacy

For audiences waiting for the next Big‑Screen 007, the novella offers a window into Bond's earlier career and the geopolitical climate of post‑colonial Ceylon. The book's focus on authenticity-thanks to Jones's background in historical writing-enhances the realism of Bond's adventures while exploring themes of colonial withdrawal and jewellery theft.

Industry observers note that the release of All In also supports the UK National Year of Reading campaign, with Ian Fleming Publications pledging backing to the National Literacy Trust. As the franchise moves forward-whether through a new actor or a new story-the legacy of James Bond continues to adapt to contemporary audiences while staying rooted in its classic guises.