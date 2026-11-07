Casting Goodfellas for 2026: Jeremy Allen White and Barry Keoghan Lead Reimagined Cast

Exploring hypothetical 2026 recasts for Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, featuring Jeremy Allen White as Henry Hill and Barry Keoghan as Tommy DeVito in a modern gangster epic.

The prospect of recasting Martin Scorsese's 1990 masterpiece Goodfellas provokes immediate resistance, yet the exercise of imagining the film in a 2026 context offers a compelling look at contemporary talent. While the original lineup featuring Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, and Joe Pesci remains iconic, the hypothetical shift raises questions about which modern performers could embody these legendary roles without mere imitation. This analysis explores seven potential casting choices for a modern iteration, ranging from obvious selections to controversial risks that challenge the status quo of cinema history.

Jeremy Allen White as Henry Hill

Jeremy Allen White is the leading candidate to portray Henry Hill, replacing the late Ray Liotta in the role of cinema's quintessential unreliable narrator. White brings a proven ability to depict characters teetering on the edge of mental collapse, a trait essential for Henry's descent into cocaine-fueled paranoia. His performance as Carmy Berzatto in The Bear demonstrates the nervous energy and internal fragility required for Henry's final, frantic days in the criminal underworld.

Also read Unlock big discounts with Target's 2026 limited-time early Black Friday sales

The character of Henry is seduced by the glamour and privilege of mob life, often ignoring the destructive consequences until they become inescapable. White would need to inject more swagger into the earlier periods of Henry's life, but his capacity to show a man slowly losing control would add a fresh, visceral layer to the narrative. This casting choice bridges the gap between the charismatic allure and the psychological unraveling that defined Liotta's original portrayal.

Jon Bernthal as Jimmy Conway

Jon Bernthal emerges as the ideal successor to Robert De Niro for the role of Jimmy Conway, a character defined by his chilling ability to be charming while simultaneously ordering murders. Bernthal's screen presence as Frank Castle in The Punisher established him as a formidable action star, yet his role as Mikey Berzatto in The Bear revealed a subtler, more unsettling charm suitable for the calculated violence of a seasoned mobster.

Advertisement

Jimmy Conway rarely needs to issue direct threats, relying instead on the terrifying implication of what he might do next. Bernthal possesses the specific demeanor to replicate this quiet menace, making him appear capable of deciding which associates have become liabilities with a single glance. This approach honors De Niro's performance by focusing on psychological intimidation rather than physical aggression, maintaining the character's dangerous unpredictability.

Barry Keoghan as Tommy DeVito

Barry Keoghan presents a controversial but intriguing choice for Tommy DeVito, a role originally played by Academy Award winner Joe Pesci. Keoghan specializes in unpredictability, having delivered deeply unsettling performances in The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Saltburn that conceal sinister intentions beneath a harmless exterior. His natural strangeness allows him to approach the explosive temper of Tommy DeVito in a way that feels fresh rather than imitative.

While Keoghan would need to develop the specific New York accent and mannerisms associated with the character, his ability to make audiences uncomfortable is unparalleled. He captures the essence of a man who is permanently on the verge of violence, mirroring the famous tension where it is unclear if Tommy is joking or planning murder. This casting choice prioritizes psychological unease over direct replication, potentially revitalizing one of cinema's most memorable antagonists.

Cristin Milioti as Karen Hill

Cristin Milioti stands out as a strong contender for the role of Karen Hill, originally portrayed by Lorraine Bracco. Karen's character is often underestimated, but she serves as the moral compass and observational center of the film, witnessing the corruption of her husband and his friends. Milioti's range as an actress allows her to convey the gradual disillusionment and shock that Karen experiences throughout the narrative.

The role requires an actor who can balance domestic normalcy with the horror of the criminal world encroaching upon it. Milioti's previous work demonstrates her ability to handle complex emotional arcs, making her well-suited to depict Karen's transition from fascinated observer to terrified participant. This casting ensures that the female perspective remains central and compelling in a reimagined version of the story.

Advertisement

Modern Actors vs. Original Legends

The comparison between contemporary actors and the original cast highlights the unique magic of the 1990 production. The original film benefited from a perfect alignment of timing, performance, and direction that created a cultural phenomenon. Recasting these roles is not about superiority but about exploring how different artistic sensibilities might interpret the same script.

Each suggested actor brings a distinct quality that could reshape the dynamics of the film. Jeremy Allen White offers neurotic intensity, Jon Bernthal brings quiet menace, Barry Keoghan provides chaotic unpredictability, and Cristin Milioti delivers emotional depth. These choices reflect the current landscape of Hollywood talent and the evolving standards of character portrayal in biographical gangster narratives.

Impact on Contemporary Cinema

Imagining a 2026 version of Goodfellas serves as a thought experiment for fans and critics alike. It challenges the notion that certain roles belong exclusively to certain actors, suggesting that great storytelling can be reinvented across generations. This exercise does not diminish the original film but rather celebrates its enduring relevance by finding new interpreters for its complex characters.

As cinema continues to evolve, the legacy of Martin Scorsese's work remains a benchmark for excellence. The hypothetical casting of Jeremy Allen White, Jon Bernthal, Barry Keoghan, and Cristin Milioti illustrates the rich talent pool available today. It invites audiences to consider how the themes of loyalty, betrayal, and consequence resonate in a modern context, ensuring the story's impact persists for future audiences.