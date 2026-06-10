Casting Debate Erupts Over Superman Film

A heated debate has erupted in the comments section of a post about the upcoming Superman film, with fans defending the casting of Millie Alcock as Supergirl.

The DC movie universe will return to their roots by bringing the Man of Steel back to the big screen in Superman . The movie - originally titled Superman : Legacy - was announced in January 2023, just one month after Henry Cavill shared that he would no longer be portraying the beloved superhero.

The first teaser for director James Gunn's new iteration of the beloved comic book character dropped on Thursday, December 19. Twisters star David Corenswet takes on the cape as Superman (a.k.a. Clark Kent) while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alum Rachel Brosnahan portrays his coworker-turned-true-love. On Sunday, June 7, a user named Cain reposted a photo of Alcock, 26, dressed as Supergirl with ear piercings.

Cain replied with a thinking face emoji, sparking a heated debate in the comments section. The debate centered around the casting of Alcock in the upcoming Superman film. One user wrote, 'Being an actor is a privilege, I enjoyed your superman role I grew up with it. I won't criticise your acting but this isn't it Dean.

You were loved by hundreds of thousands around the world, shes a young kid getting into the business, show her the love they showed you,' to which Cain replied, 'They called me Sushi Man.

' The user responded, 'They were wrong then, maybe I was young and ignorant to the abuse they wrongly sent your way, I was enjoying your superman role too much, but she's not them, be better than them, man. Bang out of order calling you that btw.

' When another user wrote, 'Thing is, Millie Alcock isn't ugly. They just put out terrible pictures of her. Movie is gonna suck though,' Cain replied, 'I never said she was ugly -' The user went on to reply, 'I know. But the studio keeps putting out unflattering angles.

No she looks like the monster in some of them lol. Cry harder.

' The debate highlights the challenges of casting a new actor in a beloved role and the importance of fan loyalty. It also raises questions about the impact of social media on the casting process and the way fans interact with actors and filmmakers





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Superman James Gunn Millie Alcock David Corenswet Rachel Brosnahan

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