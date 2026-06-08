Castiel Returns With Sam & Dean Winchester in a Missing Supernatural Chapter (And It's Already Perfect)

A new comic special brings back the beloved characters of Supernatural, and it's already being hailed as a perfect continuation of the series.

It has been nearly six years since the end of Supernatural , but the monster-hunting days of Dean and Sam Winchester are far from over thanks to a brand-new Castiel spinoff.

The series brings back everyone's two favorite brothers, along with their designated fallen angel. While competing with the original show will always feel like an impossible task, a recently released preview suggests that this next chapter could be nothing short of perfection. The special follows Castiel as he trails after the Winchester brothers on their latest hunt in Gainesville, Florida.

Since the story is set during a period when the angel's relationship with Dean and Sam is still relatively new, fans can expect plenty of well-intentioned interference from Castiel, with predictably chaotic results. Set for release on June 10, 2026, the 40-page Dynamite comic special is being spearheaded by writer Preeti Chhibber and artist Pasquale Qualano, and will be available at local comic shops for $5.99.

Chhibber and Qualano have perfectly captured the hilarious and iconic dynamic between Castiel and the Winchester brothers, making the comic feel less like a spinoff and more like a genuine lost episode of Supernatural. With just under three days until its full release, Dynamite has dropped an early first look at the Castiel special, and it is already clear that Chhibber and Qualano have captured the same humor and character dynamics that made Supernatural so beloved among fans.

In just the opening pages of the preview, Dean and Sam's voices feel remarkably authentic, to the point that many readers will likely hear every line in the voices of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Chhibber does an exceptional job balancing humor and emotion through the contrast between Dean and Sam's trademark brotherly bickering and the more serious tone of Castiel's narration.

As Castiel reflects on his status as a fallen angel after choosing the Winchesters over Heaven, the comic immediately establishes both the comedy and heart that defined the television series. Furthermore, the preview genuinely feels like an episode of the show, even incorporating one of its most beloved recurring tropes: Dean sensing Castiel's presence and





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