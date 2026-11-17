A routine drilling operation at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic triggered a gas eruption, releasing black smoke 500 feet into the air on November 16.

Thick black smoke billowed from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic on Monday, November 16, following an unexpected release of trapped gases during a routine industrial procedure. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. when drilling operations at the facility released a plume approximately 500 feet into the atmosphere, prompting an immediate response from local emergency services.

Routine Drilling Triggers Massive Gas Eruption

The eruption was caused by workers at the landfill encountering a pocket of naturally occurring gases while excavating a hole about 150 feet deep and three feet wide. Capt. Aaron Katon of the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that the drilling activity disturbed decomposing garbage, causing the gases to escape rapidly. The initial plume rose significantly before diminishing shortly afterward, with the dark color attributed to the decomposing trash at the site.

Also read Dark smoke at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Santa Clarita Valley prompts evacuations

Fire crews responded to the call along Henry Mayo Drive as the smoke emerged from the facility's pipes. The visual impact was immediate, with residents and nearby observers witnessing the column of smoke rise from the industrial site. The event highlighted the volatile nature of waste management operations when subterranean pressure points are disturbed without adequate venting or prior warning to the surrounding community.

Safety Officials Confirm No Health Risks to Public

Despite the alarming appearance of the smoke, hazardous materials teams conducted comprehensive air monitoring at the site, around its perimeter, and in adjacent communities to assess potential health threats. Capt. Katon reported that all readings were zero for the gases typically found at such facilities, indicating no immediate danger to public health.

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Katon emphasized that there is no risk to residents or workers at the scene, noting that personnel were standing without respiratory devices. This observation served as a clear indicator of the air quality stability at the location. The official stance is that while the visual spectacle was concerning, the chemical composition of the released gases did not pose a toxic threat to the environment or human health.

County Supervisor Demands Accountability From Operators

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a strong statement regarding the incident, expressing clear dissatisfaction with the events that unfolded at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill. Barger noted that she was tracking developments closely and confirmed that first responders and hazardous materials teams were dispatched to the scene.

She argued that families in Castaic and surrounding communities have endured the burden of this landfill for far too long without adequate assurances of safety. Barger demanded full answers regarding what happened, why it happened, and which safeguards failed, stating that vague explanations would not be accepted from the operator or responsible agencies.

Evacuation Advisory Briefly Issued and Lifted

Authorities initially issued an evacuation advisory for specific Los Angeles County zones adjacent to the landfill as a precautionary measure. This advisory was not an order, and officials quickly announced that the public was safe after monitoring results came back clear. The advisory was subsequently lifted, allowing residents to remain in their homes without disruption.

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Barger confirmed that her office will stay in close contact with first responders and regulators to ensure transparency moving forward. She pledged to share verified information with the community as soon as it becomes available, urging residents to rely on official County sources for updates. The operator and relevant agencies are expected to provide full accountability for the breach of safety protocols that led to the gas release.