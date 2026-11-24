A toxic gas explosion at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic has forced hundreds of residents to evacuate, with families facing homelessness as officials battle a burning waste site and rising cancer rates.

Families living near the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic, California, face sudden homelessness this Thanksgiving following a massive explosion on November 16. A geyser of toxic trash erupted from the 90-acre site, releasing a 500-foot dark cloud of putrid gas into the air and forcing hundreds of residents to flee their homes immediately.

The Explosion And Immediate Evacuation

The incident began on November 16 when a sudden release of pressurized gases caused a geyser of waste material to shoot upward from the landfill operated by Waste Connections. The immediate danger posed by the potentially deadly chemicals prompted local authorities and residents to initiate urgent evacuations. Fearful neighbors reported seeing the plume billow into the sky, creating a hazardous environment that made staying in their homes impossible for many.

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Jennifer Elkins, a mother of three living just 1,500 feet from the landfill, described the chaos as she fled with her husband and children. She stated that she knew immediately the area was unsafe for her children, so she packed their bags and left without hesitation. The family spent the following week staying in a Best Western hotel, leaving them without a fixed location for the upcoming holiday season. This event has reignited fears among residents who have long struggled with the environmental consequences of the waste facility operating in their neighborhood.

Health Crisis And Community Impact

The explosion has highlighted severe health issues plaguing the community surrounding the landfill. Jennifer Elkins reported that her two boys, ages 10 and 7, suffer from regular nosebleeds due to worsening conditions since 2023. The older son experiences severe symptoms where bleeding resembles a running faucet, which is difficult to stop. These physical ailments underscore the daily dangers faced by children living in close proximity to the toxic waste site.

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Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, who represents California's 40th Assembly District, provided stark statistics regarding the health crisis in her constituency. She noted that miscarriage rates in the area are 57 times higher than the average for Los Angeles County. Additionally, 23 percent of expectant mothers in the region have suffered a pregnancy loss. One local street near the landfill has seen 12 cancer cases in the last two years, highlighting a direct correlation between the waste site and severe medical conditions.

Political Response And Calls For Action

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has been vocal in her criticism of Waste Connections and state leadership. She stated that the landfill bosses have chosen to kick people out onto the street in advance of Thanksgiving, forcing residents to potentially return to toxic homes. Schiavo called on Governor Gavin Newsom to step up and help the community, arguing that California is failing its duty as a leader in environmental issues. She emphasized that the community has been begging for help for years while suffering the consequences of the landfill's operations.

Schiavo also reached out to President Donald Trump for assistance, noting that local and state officials have not provided adequate support. She criticized the governor for never touring the facility and invited Ronald Mittelstaedt, the CEO of Waste Connections, to spend Thanksgiving with the residents. Her intention was to have him experience the living conditions firsthand and assess whether the claims of danger were exaggerated. Mittelstaedt received $9.76 million in total compensation in 2025, including salary and stock awards, which contrasts sharply with the plight of the displaced families.

Ongoing Hazards And Future Outlook

The dangers at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill extend beyond the recent explosion. An underground fire burning within the waste site has reached temperatures of 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Assemblywoman Schiavo warned that it could take up to 20 years to extinguish this fire. The landfill, which is three times the size of Dodger Stadium, continues to pose a significant threat to the surrounding communities. The combination of toxic air, ground fires, and structural instability creates a long-term hazard that current management has failed to resolve.

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Residents like Cher Arabalu, a retired sheriff captain and mother of three, self-evacuated with about 100 other families. She described the situation as a worst-case nightmare, emphasizing the terror of leaving their homes. Other residents, such as 75-year-old Richard Humanic, expressed frustration over the lack of services and support. Humanic noted that Waste Connections prefers to pay for attorneys to fight residents rather than provide sanctuary or solutions. The community remains in limbo, with no clear timeline for safe reentry or adequate housing assistance for the holidays.