Cast Away | Editorial Cartoon

John Cole on Sen. John Fetterman’s seemingly isolated position after the “Blue Wave” in the midterms and the announcement that a challenger has already entered the race to run for his seat in 2028.

John Cole on Sen. John Fetterman’s seemingly isolated position after the “Blue Wave” in the midterms and the announcement that a challenger has already entered the race to run for his seat in 2028.

Guest essays, or op-eds, are commentary pieces that present the opinion or perspective of the author. Many are submitted to us by Inquirer readers and writers with insight on the news, but we also solicit op-eds from authors on specific topics. For more informationApril Lee and Sarah Katz write that we must end our reliance on the foster system to keep children “safe” and redirect resources outside of the child welfare system so families can stay together.

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Across two years and three football games at Lincoln Financial Field, the part of the country that most needs to see it got a demonstration of what HBCUs do. The how behind Scott Colom’s stunning victory in Mississippi is not nearly as important as the why He became the state’s first Black senator since the 19th century, thanks largely to African American voters who were angered by the existential threat Donald Trump posed to our people. Pa.

Republicans offered plenty of reasons for their midterm losses, but maybe voters just like Gov. Shapiro | Shackamaxon Plus: The pain of property tax reassessment, the killing of Malayshia Allford, holding the sheriff’s office accountable, and who gets to comment? Malayshia Allford’s life was treated recklessly. Her death must not be.

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| EditorialJensen Huang’s resignation after acknowledging an affair with a suspected Chinese spy makes the Trump administration’s irresponsible approach to the technology that much more untenable. Palestinians were being killed and displaced while the movement that is supposed to center Palestinian freedom was divided over its response to a bicycle boycott ride. The midterm elections are over. The test of our right to assemble is not.

The government has the authority to enforce the law. Citizens have the right to challenge how that authority is used without being treated as enemies of the state. One of the most powerful things we can do here in Philadelphia is to continue to prove that interfaith and interethnic community is possible. U.S. Rep.

Thomas Suozzi: Philadelphia stood up to antisemitism. We must all remain vigilant. The protest was particularly egregious because it came on the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, when Nazi mobs attacked Jewish businesses across Germany and Austria. After answering their country’s call to arms, African Americans had to overcome entrenched obstacles to claim the rights that were historically and systematically denied them.

Ten years after its founding, the Lenfest Institute — The Inquirer’s nonprofit owner — reports both progress in the national revival of local journalism and the need for more growth and creativity. Far above Washington, a crew works to repair last of earthquake’s damage The Washington National Cathedral was damaged by an earthquake in 2011, and crews are now close to completing repairs to its soaring central tower.

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How the paths of 10-year-old Malayshia Allford and a Philadelphia teacher tragically collided Malayshia Allford was a smart, smiling 10-year-old in need of stability. Philadelphia officials placed her with schoolteacher Carprice Williams to keep her safe. Instead, the unthinkable happened. Some pro athletes struggle to find a second chapter.

Matt Szczur retired and became an artist. Pro athletes spend decades dedicated to their craft, which leaves a void once they walk away. Some say they lose their identity. Former Villanova football star and Phillie Matt Szczur found a new one.

Single-earner families should look beyond today’s budget and consider retirement savings, emergency funding, workforce reentry, and future Social Security benefitsAmid ‘divorce’ talks and ‘witch hunt’ allegations, Drexel-Academy of Natural Sciences talks are stalled In a tense situation involving City Council, the Academy, and the University, mediator David L. Cohen has said the "public vilification and witch hunt" is standing in the way of a solution.