Bachelor Nation star Cassie Randolph confirms she is pregnant with Brighton Reinhardt's child, sharing emotional updates about their family expansion plans in September 2025.

Cassie Randolph has officially confirmed her pregnancy, marking a significant new chapter for the Bachelor Nation star and her husband, Brighton Reinhardt. The 31-year-old reality television personality shared the joyful news through a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, September 29. In the clip, Randolph playfully hinted at her growing family while addressing the audience with a lighthearted question about holiday plans.

Reveal Through Playful Video Content

The video featured Randolph taking a sip from a glass before lifting her hands to create an invisible baby bump. She then leaned into the camera, lifted her hands again to simulate cradling a newborn, and took another sip while widening her eyes in mock surprise. The caption on the post read "Decisions decisions," referencing her written text that asked whether she should "sip my way through the holidays or get pregnant." Her husband Brighton Reinhardt was present in the footage, smiling and reacting to the staged reveal with visible excitement.

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Montage Of Pregnancy Journey Details

Beyond the initial teaser, the video included a montage of moments from their journey to parenthood. Viewers were shown clips of the couple's thrilled reaction to a positive pregnancy test result. The sequence also featured footage of Randolph undergoing pregnancy scans, alongside scenes of Reinhardt offering support as he prepares for fatherhood. The pair expressed their enthusiasm about the upcoming arrival, with Randolph explicitly stating, "We're so excited!" during the recording.

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Marriage Timeline And Relationship History

The couple's path to this moment began with years of friendship before dating officially commenced in 2020. Randolph previously competed on season 23 of the ABC series The Bachelor, where she won the heart of Colton Underwood, though they parted ways in May 2020. She later found love with Reinhardt, leading to an engagement in November 2024 at Crystal Cove Cottages in Newport Beach, California. They held an intimate ceremony in Laguna Beach on June 2, 2025, exactly one year prior to her Instagram post marking the anniversary. Randolph described the day as sunny with a lucky rain shower at the end, noting that her grandmother's wedding dress sleeve wrapped her bouquet.

Looking Ahead To Family Expansion

This announcement follows the couple's recent wedding celebrations and solidifies their transition into parenthood. Reinhardt has been actively involved in the pregnancy process, showcasing his dedication as an expectant father. The couple's relationship has been characterized by public support and shared milestones, from the proposal to the wedding and now the baby news. Fans of Bachelor Nation and reality television have responded positively to the reveal, celebrating the couple's growth and the addition of a new member to their family unit.