Cassie Randolph discusses returning to The Bachelor franchise, her marriage to Brighton Reinhardt, and supports sister Michelle Randolph's career success.

Cassie Randolph has confirmed her willingness to return to the reality television franchise that launched her public profile, stating she is open to unscripted challenges on The Bachelor. Randolph, who previously competed on season 23 of the ABC series, expressed enthusiasm for participating in fun, spontaneous segments if given the opportunity again. She emphasized that while the environment might be unpredictable, she would collaborate with producers to make the experience enjoyable.

Bachelor Return Possibility

The 29-year-old model and television personality addressed rumors about a potential comeback while reflecting on her past television experiences. She noted that she would definitely engage in fun, unscripted activities if invited back to the set. Randolph acknowledged that the nature of reality TV production is unique but expressed confidence in her ability to adapt and contribute positively to future seasons. Her comments suggest a continued comfort with the format despite the pressures of being a former lead.

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Marriage To Brighton Reinhardt

While her romantic journey on the network series did not result in a permanent partnership, Randolph found lasting love off-camera. She competed on Colton Underwood's season 23, which aired in 2019, and won the final rose despite leaving the finale early. Underwood and Randolph eventually ended their relationship in May 2020, before Underwood came out as gay in April 2021. Following her time on the show, Randolph began dating Brighton Reinhardt, and the couple announced their engagement in 2024 after four years of dating. They later tied the knot in Costa Rica in a private ceremony.

Holiday Traditions And Future Plans

The newlywed couple is currently focusing on establishing unique holiday rituals as a married pair. Randolph shared that she and Reinhardt are excited to celebrate the upcoming season with their own traditions, potentially including Christmas travel plans. She described their dynamic as one filled with frequent conversation and shared enjoyment, noting that they always want to hang out and chat. Although Reinhardt could not be present for certain recent events due to scheduling conflicts, Randolph expressed hope that he will join her for future celebrations.

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Supporting Sister Michelle Randolph

Outside of her personal life, Randolph continues to support the growing career of her sister, actress Michelle Randolph. Michelle has gained significant recognition for her role as Elizabeth Strafford on the Paramount+ series 1923, which aired from 2022 to 2025. Although Cassie has been involved in the entertainment industry since her debut, she has yet to pursue acting seriously. She joked about the possibility of a minor cameo as a long-lost relative in the future but indicated that her primary focus remains on her current life and career pursuits.

Reflections On Reality Television

Randolph's perspective on reality television remains positive despite the complexities of her past relationship on air. She acknowledged that while the show provided a platform for self-discovery, it also involved navigating complex emotional landscapes. Her current contentment with her marriage and family life contrasts with the high-stakes environment of the Bachelor franchise. Randolph's willingness to return suggests a lasting appreciation for the unique opportunities reality TV offers, provided the experience remains fun and authentic.