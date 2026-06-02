Cassie Moves On After Diddy Trial, Finds Peace and Relief

Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, has left the United States and finds it convenient to travel to New York for case-related matters. She's moving forward after testifying in the trial of her ex-boyfriend, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, in 2025. Cassie is married to Alex Fine and they have three children together. Diddy was found guilty of two counts of transportation in the case, where Cassie testified about their alleged relationship. Cassie previously filed a lawsuit in 2023 accusing Diddy of sexual assault and physical abuse, which they settled out of court. Cassie is now looking towards her future with her family, grateful for the support of her husband.

Cassie , born Casandra Ventura , has left the United States and has no plans to return, as stated in legal documents. She finds it more convenient to travel to New York, where her legal team is based, rather than California for case-related matters.

Cassie is moving forward after testifying in the trial of her ex-boyfriend, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, in 2025. The singer has been through a traumatic time, reliving painful memories, but she's finding peace and relief now that the trial is over. Cassie is married to Alex Fine and they have three children together. Diddy was found guilty of two counts of transportation in the case, where Cassie testified about their alleged relationship.

Cassie previously filed a lawsuit in 2023 accusing Diddy of sexual assault and physical abuse, which they settled out of court. Cassie is now looking towards her future with her family, grateful for the support of her husband





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Cassie Casandra Ventura Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Testimony Relationship Sexual Assault Physical Abuse Marriage Family Peace Relief

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